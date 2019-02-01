College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Oklahoma St. 24, Northern Iowa 9
Iowa St. 47, South Dakota St. 0
North Dakota St. 47, Utah Valley 3
Army 28, West Virginia 10
Big Ten
Nebraska 31, Rutgers 9
Ohio St. 23, Illinois 14
Penn St. 25, Michigan 11
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa 28, U-Mary 7
Minot St. 25, Northern St. 20
SW Minnesota St. 24, Minn. St.-Moorhead 16
Minn. St.-Mankato 20, Augustana 10
American Rivers
Loras 49, Dubuque 0
Buena Vista 31, Simpson 11
Coe 32, Cornell 15
