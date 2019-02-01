Try 1 month for 99¢
College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Oklahoma St. 24, Northern Iowa 9

Iowa St. 47, South Dakota St. 0

North Dakota St. 47, Utah Valley 3

Army 28, West Virginia 10

Big Ten

Nebraska 31, Rutgers 9

Ohio St. 23, Illinois 14

Penn St. 25, Michigan 11

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa 28, U-Mary 7

Minot St. 25, Northern St. 20

SW Minnesota St. 24, Minn. St.-Moorhead 16

Minn. St.-Mankato 20, Augustana 10

American Rivers

Loras 49, Dubuque 0

Buena Vista 31, Simpson 11

Coe 32, Cornell 15

