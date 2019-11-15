clip art wrestling

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Oklahoma St. 30, Drexel 6

Binghamton (N.Y.) 25, South Dakota St. 16

Big Ten

Ohio St. 23, Pittsburgh 12

Rider 21, Minnesota 17

Northern Sun

Arizona St. 35, Augustana 6

