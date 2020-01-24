Friday wrestling: College scores, prep summary

College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
North Dakota St. 24, Oklahoma 15
Big Ten
Iowa 24, Ohio St. 10
Michigan 20, Northwestern 17
Penn St. 20, Nebraska 18
Purdue 37, Maryland 4
Northern Sun
Augustana 27, SW Minnesota St. 10
Minn. St.-Mankato 29, U-Mary 12
St. Cloud St. 39, Minot St. 3
Iowa colleges
Grand View 54, William Penn 0
Prep
Thursday
JESUP 46, APL.-PARK.-GC 34
195 — Greiner (AP-GC) won by forfeit, 220 — Morris (AP-GC) won by forfeit, 285 — Muller (AP-GC) pinned Jesus Silva, 2:00, 106 — Steel Rolison (Jesup) won by forfeit, 113 — Carter Littlefield (Jesup) pinned Z. Klahsen, :29, 120 — Brady Wilson (Jesup) pinned Kellum, 2:42, 126 — Ethan Alferink (Jesup) maj. dec. Weber, 14-4, 132 — Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) pinned Mackie, 4:47, 138 — N. Klahsen (AP-GC) won by forfeit, 145 — Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup) pinned Romberg, 3:06, 152 — Izak Krueger (Jesup) pinned Jansen, 1:42, 160 — Keaton Roscovius (Jesup) pinned Uhlenhopp, 3:37, 170 — Johnson (AP-GC) maj. dec. Bryce Gleiter, 14-5, 182 — Heideman (AP-GC) won by forfeit.