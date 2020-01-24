Friday wrestling: College scores, prep summary
Friday wrestling: College scores, prep summary

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

North Dakota St. 24, Oklahoma 15

Big Ten

Iowa 24, Ohio St. 10

Michigan 20, Northwestern 17

Penn St. 20, Nebraska 18

Purdue 37, Maryland 4

Northern Sun

Augustana 27, SW Minnesota St. 10

Minn. St.-Mankato 29, U-Mary 12

St. Cloud St. 39, Minot St. 3

Iowa colleges

Grand View 54, William Penn 0

Prep

Thursday

JESUP 46, APL.-PARK.-GC 34

195 — Greiner (AP-GC) won by forfeit, 220 — Morris (AP-GC) won by forfeit, 285 — Muller (AP-GC) pinned Jesus Silva, 2:00, 106 — Steel Rolison (Jesup) won by forfeit, 113 — Carter Littlefield (Jesup) pinned Z. Klahsen, :29, 120 — Brady Wilson (Jesup) pinned Kellum, 2:42, 126 — Ethan Alferink (Jesup) maj. dec. Weber, 14-4, 132 — Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) pinned Mackie, 4:47, 138 — N. Klahsen (AP-GC) won by forfeit, 145 — Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup) pinned Romberg, 3:06, 152 — Izak Krueger (Jesup) pinned Jansen, 1:42, 160 — Keaton Roscovius (Jesup) pinned Uhlenhopp, 3:37, 170 — Johnson (AP-GC) maj. dec. Bryce Gleiter, 14-5, 182 — Heideman (AP-GC) won by forfeit.

