College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American Rivers
Wartburg 43, Cornell 2
Prep
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Upper Iowa
North Fayette Valley 57, Center Point-Urbana 24
WaMaC
Independence 70, Center Point-Urbana 11
Independence 50, North Fayette Valley 24
