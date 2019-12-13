clip art wrestling

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Wartburg 43, Cornell 2

Prep

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Upper Iowa

North Fayette Valley 57, Center Point-Urbana 24

WaMaC

Independence 70, Center Point-Urbana 11

Independence 50, North Fayette Valley 24

