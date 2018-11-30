College
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Indiana 20, Northern Illinois 14
Northern Sun
Minn. St.-Moorhead 25, Northern St. 12
Prep
Starmont 42, Edgewood-Colesburg 28
Cascade 60, Starmont 18
MFL/MarMac 81, Starmont 0
Starmont 54, Clayton Ridge 22
Bellevue 42, Starmont 33
