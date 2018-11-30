Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art wrestling

College

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Indiana 20, Northern Illinois 14

Northern Sun

Minn. St.-Moorhead 25, Northern St. 12

Prep

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Starmont 42, Edgewood-Colesburg 28

Cascade 60, Starmont 18

MFL/MarMac 81, Starmont 0

Starmont 54, Clayton Ridge 22

Bellevue 42, Starmont 33

