College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Penn St. def. Iowa St. 25-22, 25-16, 25-16

Big Ten

Colorado def. Iowa 25-22, 25-20, 25-23

Missouri Valley

Creighton def. Northern Iowa 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 15-11

Bradley def. Belmont 25-11, 25-22, 25-18

Bradley def. Oakland 26-24, 17-25, 25-21, 25-18

Drake def. Eastern Washington 25-15, 25-22, 25-21

Evansville def. Jackson St. 25-18, 25-21, 25-22

Western Illinois def. Evansville 20-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-18, 15-12

Illinois St. vs. def. Ark.-Little Rock 25-13, 25-17, 25-13

Illinois St. def. Oral Roberts 25-18, 25-17, 30-28

Loyola def. Loyola Maryland 17-25, 25-27, 25-23, 25-21, 16-14

Loyola def. Montana St. 28-26, 25-20, 25-21

Tulane def. Missouri St. 25-17, 25-22, 25-16

Michigan St. def. Indiana St. 25-9, 25-18, 25-10

Southern Illinois def. Alabama A&M 21-25, 33-31, 25-19, 25-10

Southern Illinois Edwardsville def. Southern Illinois 25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 25-17

Valparaiso def. Idaho St. 25-19, 25-23, 25-16

Kent St. def. Valparaiso 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 26-28, 15-11

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa def. Northern Michigan 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-12

Upper Iowa def. Lake Superior St. 25-20, 25-6, 25-15

American Rivers

Central def. Macalester 25-15, 25-22, 25-14

Coe def. North Central-IL 25-14, 27-25, 17-25, 25-11

Dubuque def. George Fox 25-16, 29-27, 25-19

Wis.-LaCrosse def. Dubuque 25-15,21-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-12

Loras def. St. Norbert 25-22, 26-24, 26-24

Loras def. Gustavus Adolphus 25-19, 17-25, 28-26, 25-21

Cornell def. Luther 25-14, 23-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-13

Luther def. Carleton 21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22

Neb. Wesleyan def. Concordia (Chicago) 15-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-21

Neb. Wesleyan def. Northland 25-15, 25-16, 25-9

Wartburg def. Gustavus Adolphus 16-25, 25-15, 25-17,20-25, 15-11

Washington (St. Louis) def. Wartburg 16-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-21

Iowa colleges

Grinnell def. Cornell 25-20, 25-17, 25-22

Grinnell def. Carleton 19-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18

Iowa community colleges

DMACC at def. Madison 25-10, 25-12, 25-5

Iowa Central def. Bismarck 16-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-22, 17-15

Iowa Central def. Madison 25-13, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24

