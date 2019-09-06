College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Penn St. def. Iowa St. 25-22, 25-16, 25-16
Big Ten
Colorado def. Iowa 25-22, 25-20, 25-23
Missouri Valley
Creighton def. Northern Iowa 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 15-11
Bradley def. Belmont 25-11, 25-22, 25-18
Bradley def. Oakland 26-24, 17-25, 25-21, 25-18
Drake def. Eastern Washington 25-15, 25-22, 25-21
Evansville def. Jackson St. 25-18, 25-21, 25-22
Western Illinois def. Evansville 20-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-18, 15-12
Illinois St. vs. def. Ark.-Little Rock 25-13, 25-17, 25-13
Illinois St. def. Oral Roberts 25-18, 25-17, 30-28
Loyola def. Loyola Maryland 17-25, 25-27, 25-23, 25-21, 16-14
Loyola def. Montana St. 28-26, 25-20, 25-21
Tulane def. Missouri St. 25-17, 25-22, 25-16
Michigan St. def. Indiana St. 25-9, 25-18, 25-10
Southern Illinois def. Alabama A&M 21-25, 33-31, 25-19, 25-10
Southern Illinois Edwardsville def. Southern Illinois 25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 25-17
Valparaiso def. Idaho St. 25-19, 25-23, 25-16
Kent St. def. Valparaiso 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 26-28, 15-11
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa def. Northern Michigan 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-12
Upper Iowa def. Lake Superior St. 25-20, 25-6, 25-15
American Rivers
Central def. Macalester 25-15, 25-22, 25-14
Coe def. North Central-IL 25-14, 27-25, 17-25, 25-11
Dubuque def. George Fox 25-16, 29-27, 25-19
Wis.-LaCrosse def. Dubuque 25-15,21-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-12
Loras def. St. Norbert 25-22, 26-24, 26-24
Loras def. Gustavus Adolphus 25-19, 17-25, 28-26, 25-21
Cornell def. Luther 25-14, 23-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-13
Luther def. Carleton 21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22
Neb. Wesleyan def. Concordia (Chicago) 15-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-21
Neb. Wesleyan def. Northland 25-15, 25-16, 25-9
Wartburg def. Gustavus Adolphus 16-25, 25-15, 25-17,20-25, 15-11
Washington (St. Louis) def. Wartburg 16-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-21
Iowa colleges
Cornell def. Luther 25-14, 23-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-13
Grinnell def. Cornell 25-20, 25-17, 25-22
Grinnell def. Carleton 19-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18
Iowa community colleges
DMACC at def. Madison 25-10, 25-12, 25-5
Iowa Central def. Bismarck 16-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-22, 17-15
Iowa Central def. Madison 25-13, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.