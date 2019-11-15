Volleyball clip art

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. def. Oklahoma 25-23, 24-26, 25-21, 27-25

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Drake 25-18, 26-24, 25-17

Evansville def. Missouri St. 25-22, 25-18, 20-25, 25-21

Illinois St. def. Valparaiso 19-25, 22-25, 27-25, 25-19, 15-8

Indiana St. def. Southern Illinois 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18

Loyola def. Bradley 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 23-25, 15-8

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa def. Minn.-Duluth 25-19, 25-18, 18-25, 23-25, 15-8

NCAA Division III

Carthage def. Grinnell 25-14, 25-16, 25-23

