Volleyball clip art

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Ohio St. def. Iowa 23-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19

Missouri Valley Tournament

Northern Iowa def. Valparaiso 25-9, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17

Illinois St. def. Loyola 18-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments