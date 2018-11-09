Try 1 month for 99¢
FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Missouri St. 25-18, 25-21, 25-18

Bradley def. Valparaiso 25-23, 19-25 25-19, 22-25, 16-14

Drake def. Southern Illinois 25-20, 25-21, 25-18

Illinois St. def. Loyola 25-18, 25-9, 25-17

Indiana St. def. Evansville 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 14-25, 15-11

Northern Sun Tournament

Semifinals

SW Minnesota St. def. Northern St. 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 26-28, 15-9

Minn.-Duluth def. Sioux Falls 25-17, 25-20, 25-20

NCAA Division III

First round

Chicago def. Dubuque 25-13, 25-20, 25-20

