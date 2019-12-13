Volleyball clip art

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

At Waco, Texas

Baylor def. Purdue 25-12, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17

Washington def. Kentucky 25-16, 26-24, 15-25, 25-22

At Stanford, Calif.

Penn St. def. Cincinnati 20-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-12, 15-11

Stanford def. Utah 22-25, 25-14, 25-10, 12-25, 15-11

At Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin def. Texas A&M 25-20, 25-17, 25-23

Nebraska def. Hawaii 29-27, 25-22, 25-19

At Austin, Texas

Louisville def. Texas 25-22, 25-22, 17-25, 18-25, 15-12

Minnesota def. Florida 23-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-15, 15-11

