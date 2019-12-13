College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
At Waco, Texas
Baylor def. Purdue 25-12, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17
Washington def. Kentucky 25-16, 26-24, 15-25, 25-22
At Stanford, Calif.
Penn St. def. Cincinnati 20-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-12, 15-11
Stanford def. Utah 22-25, 25-14, 25-10, 12-25, 15-11
At Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin def. Texas A&M 25-20, 25-17, 25-23
Nebraska def. Hawaii 29-27, 25-22, 25-19
At Austin, Texas
Louisville def. Texas 25-22, 25-22, 17-25, 18-25, 15-12
Minnesota def. Florida 23-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-15, 15-11
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.