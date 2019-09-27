College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa def. Northwestern 25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Evansville 25-17, 30-32, 26-24, 25-17
Drake def. Indiana St. 21-25, 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 15-9
Illinois St. def. Missouri St. 25-14, 25-15, 25-14
Loyola def. Valparaiso 25-12, 25-17, 25-22
Southern Illinois def. Bradley 25-22, 23-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-11
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa def. Minn.-Crookston 25-21, 25-12, 25-16
American Rivers
Wartburg def. Augustana (Ill.) 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 25-13
Augustana (Ill.) def. Coe 27-25, 26-16, 25-23
St. Mary’s (Minn.) def. Coe 25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22
Simpson def. Principia 25-14, 25-12, 25-16
Wis.-Stout def. Dubuque 21-25, 32-30, 25-14, 25-21
Dubuque def. Wis.-Oshkosh 25-17, 25-23, 17-25, 20-25, 15-13
Neb. Wesleyan def. Wis.-Platteville 25-23, 25-22, 25-10
Iowa community colleges
Kirkwood def. Lincoln Land 25-12, 19-25, 25-20, 25-15
DMACC def. Rock Valley 25-15, 25-21, 25-21
Iowa Western def. Fort Scott 25-21, 25-15, 25-19
Iowa Western def. Coffeyville 14-25, 25-23, 28-26, 20-25, 15-13
Kirkwood def. McHenry County 25-23, 28-30, 25-21, 25-18
