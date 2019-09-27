Volleyball clip art

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa def. Northwestern 25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Evansville 25-17, 30-32, 26-24, 25-17

Drake def. Indiana St. 21-25, 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 15-9

Illinois St. def. Missouri St. 25-14, 25-15, 25-14

Loyola def. Valparaiso 25-12, 25-17, 25-22

Southern Illinois def. Bradley 25-22, 23-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-11

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa def. Minn.-Crookston 25-21, 25-12, 25-16

American Rivers

Wartburg def. Augustana (Ill.) 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 25-13

Augustana (Ill.) def. Coe 27-25, 26-16, 25-23

St. Mary’s (Minn.) def. Coe 25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22

Simpson def. Principia 25-14, 25-12, 25-16

Wis.-Stout def. Dubuque 21-25, 32-30, 25-14, 25-21

Dubuque def. Wis.-Oshkosh 25-17, 25-23, 17-25, 20-25, 15-13

Neb. Wesleyan def. Wis.-Platteville 25-23, 25-22, 25-10

Iowa community colleges

Kirkwood def. Lincoln Land 25-12, 19-25, 25-20, 25-15

DMACC def. Rock Valley 25-15, 25-21, 25-21

Iowa Western def. Fort Scott 25-21, 25-15, 25-19

Iowa Western def. Coffeyville 14-25, 25-23, 28-26, 20-25, 15-13

Kirkwood def. McHenry County 25-23, 28-30, 25-21, 25-18

