Volleyball clip art

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Wisconsin def. Iowa 25-18, 25-13, 25-15

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Loyola 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18

Valparaiso def. Drake 22-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-12

Bradley def. Evansville 25-14, 25-21, 25-16

Illinois St. def. Indiana St. 25-16, 25-17, 25-14

Missouri St. def. Southern Illinois 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22

Northern Sun Tournament

Upper Iowa def. Northern St. 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11

Minn.-Duluth def. Augustana 25-20, 13-25, 26-24, 25-14

Concordia-St. Paul def. Winona St. 20-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18, 16-14

St. Cloud St. def. Wayne St. 25-17, 25-20, 25-23

NJCAA nationals

Northeast def. Montgomery (Md.) 25-22, 25-23, 25-19

Indian Hills def. Hill College (25-16, 18-25, 25-19, 25-18

Kirkwood def. Mercyhurst Northeast 25-11, 25-12, 25-20

Iowa Western def. Otero 25-14, 25-13, 25-17

Gulf Coast St. def. Northeast 25-20, 21-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-12

Kirkwood def. Catawba Valley 25-17, 26-24, 20-25, 25-12

Odessa def. Indian Hills 25-18, 25-13, 25-22

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments