College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Wisconsin def. Iowa 25-18, 25-13, 25-15
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Loyola 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18
Valparaiso def. Drake 22-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-12
Bradley def. Evansville 25-14, 25-21, 25-16
Illinois St. def. Indiana St. 25-16, 25-17, 25-14
Missouri St. def. Southern Illinois 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22
Northern Sun Tournament
Upper Iowa def. Northern St. 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11
Minn.-Duluth def. Augustana 25-20, 13-25, 26-24, 25-14
Concordia-St. Paul def. Winona St. 20-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18, 16-14
St. Cloud St. def. Wayne St. 25-17, 25-20, 25-23
NJCAA nationals
Northeast def. Montgomery (Md.) 25-22, 25-23, 25-19
Indian Hills def. Hill College (25-16, 18-25, 25-19, 25-18
Kirkwood def. Mercyhurst Northeast 25-11, 25-12, 25-20
Iowa Western def. Otero 25-14, 25-13, 25-17
Gulf Coast St. def. Northeast 25-20, 21-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-12
Kirkwood def. Catawba Valley 25-17, 26-24, 20-25, 25-12
Odessa def. Indian Hills 25-18, 25-13, 25-22
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.