College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Michigan def. Iowa 27-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Bradley 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18
Illinois St. def. Drake 25-22, 25-19, 25-15
Indiana St. def. Evansville 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21
Loyola def. Southern Illinois 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17
Valparaiso def. Missouri St. 25-17, 21-25, 28-26,
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa def. Augustana 25-13, 25-16, 25-13
American Rivers
Coe def. Simpson 25-16, 25-13, 25-14
Dubuque def. Neb. Wesleyan 16-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-22
Loras def. Buena Vista 25-10, 20-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-10
Luther def. Finlandia 25-8, 25-12, 26-16
Wis-Oshkosh def. Luther 25-8, 20-25, 25-12, 25-19
Wartburg def. Central 25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20
Iowa colleges
Grinnell def. Knox 25-21, 25-16, 25-20
Iowa community colleges
Carl Sandburg def. Kirkwood 17-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 15-11
Central-Columbus def. NIACC 3-0
Colby def. Northeast 3-2
Cowley County def. DAMCC 3-0
Iowa Central def. Central-Columbus 25-19, 25-23, 25-23
Iowa Central def. ND St. Col. of Science 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18
Iowa Western def. Panola 3-2
Kirkwood def. Saint Louis 25-20, 25-23, 25-19
