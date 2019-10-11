Volleyball clip art

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Michigan def. Iowa 27-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Bradley 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18

Illinois St. def. Drake 25-22, 25-19, 25-15

Indiana St. def. Evansville 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21

Loyola def. Southern Illinois 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17

Valparaiso def. Missouri St. 25-17, 21-25, 28-26,

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa def. Augustana 25-13, 25-16, 25-13

American Rivers

Coe def. Simpson 25-16, 25-13, 25-14

Dubuque def. Neb. Wesleyan 16-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-22

Loras def. Buena Vista 25-10, 20-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-10

Luther def. Finlandia 25-8, 25-12, 26-16

Wis-Oshkosh def. Luther 25-8, 20-25, 25-12, 25-19

Wartburg def. Central 25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20

Iowa colleges

Grinnell def. Knox 25-21, 25-16, 25-20

Iowa community colleges

Carl Sandburg def. Kirkwood 17-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 15-11

Central-Columbus def. NIACC 3-0

Colby def. Northeast 3-2

Cowley County def. DAMCC 3-0

Iowa Central def. Central-Columbus 25-19, 25-23, 25-23

Iowa Central def. ND St. Col. of Science 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18

Iowa Western def. Panola 3-2

Kirkwood def. Saint Louis 25-20, 25-23, 25-19

