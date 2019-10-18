Volleyball clip art

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Drake 25-18, 27-25, 26-24

Bradley def. Valparaiso 25-19, 25-22, 25-22

Evansville def. Southern Illinois 27-25, 29-27, 25-18

Illinois St. def. Loyola 19-25, 25-19, 25-13, 26-24

Missouri St. def. Indiana St. 27=25. 25-22. 20-25, 19-25, 15-9

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa def. MSU-Moorhead 25-19, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23

American Rivers

Buena Vista def. Carlton 25-23, 25-23, 25-20

Dubuque def. Marian 25-17, 25-9, 25-17

Illinois Wesleyan def. Coe 19-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15, 15-9

Millikin def. Coe 25-20 22-25, 25-13, 25-19

Neb. Wesleyan def. North Central 16-25, 25-23, 25-19, 17-25, 15-8

Neb. Wesleyan def. Trine 16-25, 25-23, 25-20 21-25 15-11

Iowa colleges

Cornell def. Lawrence 25-12, 25-20, 25-20

St. Norbert def. Grinnell 25-20, 25-21, 27-25

Iowa community colleges

Iowa Central def. Metropolitan 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 27-25

NIACC def. Missouri Baptist 3-0

Northeast def. Lincoln Land 3-0

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments