College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Drake 25-18, 27-25, 26-24
Bradley def. Valparaiso 25-19, 25-22, 25-22
Evansville def. Southern Illinois 27-25, 29-27, 25-18
Illinois St. def. Loyola 19-25, 25-19, 25-13, 26-24
Missouri St. def. Indiana St. 27=25. 25-22. 20-25, 19-25, 15-9
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa def. MSU-Moorhead 25-19, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23
American Rivers
Buena Vista def. Carlton 25-23, 25-23, 25-20
Dubuque def. Marian 25-17, 25-9, 25-17
Illinois Wesleyan def. Coe 19-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15, 15-9
Millikin def. Coe 25-20 22-25, 25-13, 25-19
Neb. Wesleyan def. North Central 16-25, 25-23, 25-19, 17-25, 15-8
Neb. Wesleyan def. Trine 16-25, 25-23, 25-20 21-25 15-11
Iowa colleges
Cornell def. Lawrence 25-12, 25-20, 25-20
St. Norbert def. Grinnell 25-20, 25-21, 27-25
Iowa community colleges
Iowa Central def. Metropolitan 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 27-25
NIACC def. Missouri Baptist 3-0
Northeast def. Lincoln Land 3-0
