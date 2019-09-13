College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa St. def. Western Carolina 25-16. 32-30, 24-26, 25-20
Iowa St. def. Appalachian St. 25-22, 25-16, 25-19
Big Ten
Iowa def. Wyoming 27-29, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23
Iowa def. UC Davis 25-13, 18-25, 25-15, 25-12
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Kansas City 25-10, 25-12, 23-25, 25-18
Missouri def. Northern Iowa 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14
Evansville def. Purdue 26-24, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22
Illinois St. def. Illinois 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21
Illinois-Chicago def. Bradley 25-19, 25-27, 25-15, 25-22
IUPUI def. Southern Illinois 21-25, 16-25, 26-24, 26-24, 15-10
Memphis def. Southern Illinois 26-24, 25-17, 23-25, 13-25, 15-10
SMU def. Missouri St. 25-15, 25-22, 25-23
Valparaiso def. Holy Cross 25-19, 25-21, 25-27, 25-22
Virginia Tech def. Loyola 21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22
Washington def. Drake 25-14, 28-26, 25-19
Wright St. def. Indiana St. 22-25, 25-23, 25-16. 24-26, 20-18
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa def. Purdue-Northwest 25-13, 25-9, 25-12
Upper Iowa def. Parkside25-13. 24-11, 25-8
American Rivers
Benedictine def. Buena Vista 25-11, 22-25, 21-25, 25-17, 15-10
Central def. Iowa Wesleyan 25-21, 25-23, 25-19
Central def. Monmouth 25-22, 25-13, 25-22
Coe def. Webster 3-0
Coe def. Concordia (Minn.) 25-18,19-25, 25-19, 25-22
Loras def. Augsburg 17-25, 25-14, 25-22,25-22
Webster def. Wartburg 3-1
St. Scholastica def. Wartburg 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21
Iowa colleges
Cornell vs. Wis. Lutheran def. Cornell 28-26, 25-22, 25-21
Cornell at Wis.-Platteville def. Cornell 25-18, 25-16, 25-12
St. Scholastica def. Grinnell 20-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25,22, 15-12
Grinnell def. Concordia-Moorhead 25-23, 25-22, 25-18
Iowa community colleges
DMAAC def. Johnson County 25-22, 25-16, 25-21
