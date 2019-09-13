Volleyball clip art

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. def. Western Carolina 25-16. 32-30, 24-26, 25-20

Iowa St. def. Appalachian St. 25-22, 25-16, 25-19

Big Ten

Iowa def. Wyoming 27-29, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23

Iowa def. UC Davis 25-13, 18-25, 25-15, 25-12

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Kansas City 25-10, 25-12, 23-25, 25-18

Missouri def. Northern Iowa 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14

Evansville def. Purdue 26-24, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22

Illinois St. def. Illinois 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21

Illinois-Chicago def. Bradley 25-19, 25-27, 25-15, 25-22

IUPUI def. Southern Illinois 21-25, 16-25, 26-24, 26-24, 15-10

Memphis def. Southern Illinois 26-24, 25-17, 23-25, 13-25, 15-10

SMU def. Missouri St. 25-15, 25-22, 25-23

Valparaiso def. Holy Cross 25-19, 25-21, 25-27, 25-22

Virginia Tech def. Loyola 21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22

Washington def. Drake 25-14, 28-26, 25-19

Wright St. def. Indiana St. 22-25, 25-23, 25-16. 24-26, 20-18

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa def. Purdue-Northwest 25-13, 25-9, 25-12

Upper Iowa def. Parkside25-13. 24-11, 25-8

American Rivers

Benedictine def. Buena Vista 25-11, 22-25, 21-25, 25-17, 15-10

Central def. Iowa Wesleyan 25-21, 25-23, 25-19

Central def. Monmouth 25-22, 25-13, 25-22

Coe def. Webster 3-0

Coe def. Concordia (Minn.) 25-18,19-25, 25-19, 25-22

Loras def. Augsburg 17-25, 25-14, 25-22,25-22

Webster def. Wartburg 3-1

St. Scholastica def. Wartburg 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21

Iowa colleges

Cornell vs. Wis. Lutheran def. Cornell 28-26, 25-22, 25-21

Cornell at Wis.-Platteville def. Cornell 25-18, 25-16, 25-12

St. Scholastica def. Grinnell 20-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25,22, 15-12

Grinnell def. Concordia-Moorhead 25-23, 25-22, 25-18

Iowa community colleges

DMAAC def. Johnson County 25-22, 25-16, 25-21

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments