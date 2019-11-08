Volleyball clip art

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Illinois St. 22-25, 26-24, 28-26, 25-12

Bradley def. Drake 25-18, 27-25, 25-23

Evansville def. Indiana St. 25-19, 33-31, 25-17

Loyola def. Missouri St. 24-26, 25-20, 25-20, 25-12

Valparaiso def. Southern Illinois 25-21, 23-25, 17-25, 25-12, 15-11

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa def. Minn. Crookston 25-11, 25-19, 25-13

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments