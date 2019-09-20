College women
Big 12
Iowa St. def. Coastal Carolina 25-14, 22-25, 25-17, 28-30, 15-12
Big Ten
Iowa def. Lipscomb 25-21, 25-20, 25-13
Coastal Carolina def. Iowa 25-18, 14-25, 25-20, 25-16
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. St. Louis 25-23, 25-16, 25-22
South Dakota def. Bradley 25-14, 15-20, 25-19
Western Carolina def. Drake 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-10
Drake at UNC Wilmington def. Drake 25-19, 25-17, 22-25, 23-25, 15-8
Ohio St. def. Illinois St. 25-21, 25-18, 27-25
Miami (OH) def. Illinois St. 28-30, 25-22, 25-17, 27-25
Loyola def. Northwestern 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 17-25, 17-15
Wright St. def. Missouri St. 25-22, 25-18, 25-14
Middle Tennessee def. Southern Illinois 27-25, 25-23, 11-25, 25-18
Evansville def. UT Martin 25-15, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20
Evansville def. Arkansas-Little Rock 25-20, 25-21, 25-19
Valparaiso def. South Dakota St. 25-20, 25-22, 25-13
Kansas City def. Valparaiso 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 25-22
Northern Sun
Minn.-Duluth def. Upper Iowa 25-20, 25-21, 25-20
American Rivers
Central def. MacMurray 15-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22
Carlton def. Coe 25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 26-25, 15-13
Loras def. Saint Mary’s (Minn.) 25-20, 21-25, 25-12, 13-25, 16-14
Earlham def. Luther 25-20, 20-25, 23-25, 25-10 15-11
Simpson def. Concordia-Chicago 26-24, 23-25, 12-25, 25-17, 21-19
Simpson def. Alverno 25-20, 25-14, 25-10
Wartburg def. Wis.-River Falls 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-22
Bethel def. 25-28, 22-25, 20-25, 25-21, 17-15
Iowa colleges
Augustana def. Cornell 27-25, 24-26, 27-25, 20-25, 15-6
Cornell def. Wis.-Eau Claire 25-18, 27-25, 28-26
Grinnell def. Alverno 25-9, 25-16, 25-15
Grinnell def. Concordia-Chicago 25-19, 25-19, 25-12
Iowa community colleges
DMACC def. Neosho County 3-2
Neosho County def. Northeast 3-0
DMACC def. Highland-Kansas 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22
Cowley County def. Northeast 3-0
Marshalltown def. NIACC 3-1
