College women

Big 12

Iowa St. def. Coastal Carolina 25-14, 22-25, 25-17, 28-30, 15-12

Big Ten

Iowa def. Lipscomb 25-21, 25-20, 25-13

Coastal Carolina def. Iowa 25-18, 14-25, 25-20, 25-16

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. St. Louis 25-23, 25-16, 25-22

South Dakota def. Bradley 25-14, 15-20, 25-19

Western Carolina def. Drake 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-10

Drake at UNC Wilmington def. Drake 25-19, 25-17, 22-25, 23-25, 15-8

Ohio St. def. Illinois St. 25-21, 25-18, 27-25

Miami (OH) def. Illinois St. 28-30, 25-22, 25-17, 27-25

Loyola def. Northwestern 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 17-25, 17-15

Wright St. def. Missouri St. 25-22, 25-18, 25-14

Middle Tennessee def. Southern Illinois 27-25, 25-23, 11-25, 25-18

Evansville def. UT Martin 25-15, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20

Evansville def. Arkansas-Little Rock 25-20, 25-21, 25-19

Valparaiso def. South Dakota St. 25-20, 25-22, 25-13

Kansas City def. Valparaiso 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 25-22

Northern Sun

Minn.-Duluth def. Upper Iowa 25-20, 25-21, 25-20

American Rivers

Central def. MacMurray 15-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22

Carlton def. Coe 25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 26-25, 15-13

Loras def. Saint Mary’s (Minn.) 25-20, 21-25, 25-12, 13-25, 16-14

Earlham def. Luther 25-20, 20-25, 23-25, 25-10 15-11

Simpson def. Concordia-Chicago 26-24, 23-25, 12-25, 25-17, 21-19

Simpson def. Alverno 25-20, 25-14, 25-10

Wartburg def. Wis.-River Falls 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-22

Bethel def. 25-28, 22-25, 20-25, 25-21, 17-15

Iowa colleges

Augustana def. Cornell 27-25, 24-26, 27-25, 20-25, 15-6

Cornell def. Wis.-Eau Claire 25-18, 27-25, 28-26

Grinnell def. Alverno 25-9, 25-16, 25-15

Grinnell def. Concordia-Chicago 25-19, 25-19, 25-12

Iowa community colleges

DMACC def. Neosho County 3-2

Neosho County def. Northeast 3-0

DMACC def. Highland-Kansas 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22

Cowley County def. Northeast 3-0

Marshalltown def. NIACC 3-1

