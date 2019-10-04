Volleyball clip art

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Missouri St. 25-23, 25-22, 25-20

Bradley def. Illinois St. 18-25, 25-21, 26-24, 11-25, 15-10

Evansville def. Valparaiso 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-9

Loyola def. Indiana St. 25-21, 25-11, 25-19

Southern Illinois def. Drake 25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18

Northern Sun

SW Minnesota St. def. Upper Iowa 25-23, 25-23, 25-19

American Rivers

Buena Vista def. Finlandia 25-11, 25-11, 25-14

Coe def. Alma 25-17, 25-14, 2-21

Loras def. Luther 25-21, 25-20, 26-24

Iowa colleges

Cornell def. Beloit 25-11, 25-18, 25-21

Grinnell def. Lake Forest 24-26, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20

Iowa community colleges

Butler def. Northeast 3-1

Coffeyville def. Ellsworth 25-13, 25-9, 25-12

Coffeyville def. Iowa Central 25-15, 25-22, 25-17

Cowley def. Northeast 3-1

Dakota- Bottineau def. Iowa Lakes 25-16, 23-25, 25-11, 25-22

Fort Scott def. Southwestern 3-0

Gadsden St. def. Marshalltown 3-2

Highland def. Kirkwood 21-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-12

Iowa Central def. Metropolitan 25-18, 25-20, 25-22

Iowa Western def. Barton 25-21, 25-18, 25-19

Johnson County def. Ellsworth 25-15, 25-15, 25-17

Kansas City ef. Southwestern 3-0

Kirkwood def. Metropolitan 25-22, 25-23, 26-24

NIACC def. Dakota-Bottineau 3-0

NIACC def. Minn. West CC & Tech 3-1

Parkland def. DMACC 25-13, 26-16, 25-19

Parkland def. Hawkeye 25-16, 25-12, 25-10

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments