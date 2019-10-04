College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Missouri St. 25-23, 25-22, 25-20
Bradley def. Illinois St. 18-25, 25-21, 26-24, 11-25, 15-10
Evansville def. Valparaiso 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-9
Loyola def. Indiana St. 25-21, 25-11, 25-19
Southern Illinois def. Drake 25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18
Northern Sun
SW Minnesota St. def. Upper Iowa 25-23, 25-23, 25-19
American Rivers
Buena Vista def. Finlandia 25-11, 25-11, 25-14
Coe def. Alma 25-17, 25-14, 2-21
Loras def. Luther 25-21, 25-20, 26-24
Iowa colleges
Cornell def. Beloit 25-11, 25-18, 25-21
Grinnell def. Lake Forest 24-26, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20
Iowa community colleges
Butler def. Northeast 3-1
Coffeyville def. Ellsworth 25-13, 25-9, 25-12
Coffeyville def. Iowa Central 25-15, 25-22, 25-17
Cowley def. Northeast 3-1
Dakota- Bottineau def. Iowa Lakes 25-16, 23-25, 25-11, 25-22
Fort Scott def. Southwestern 3-0
Gadsden St. def. Marshalltown 3-2
Highland def. Kirkwood 21-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-12
Iowa Central def. Metropolitan 25-18, 25-20, 25-22
Iowa Western def. Barton 25-21, 25-18, 25-19
Johnson County def. Ellsworth 25-15, 25-15, 25-17
Kansas City ef. Southwestern 3-0
Kirkwood def. Metropolitan 25-22, 25-23, 26-24
NIACC def. Dakota-Bottineau 3-0
NIACC def. Minn. West CC & Tech 3-1
Parkland def. DMACC 25-13, 26-16, 25-19
Parkland def. Hawkeye 25-16, 25-12, 25-10
