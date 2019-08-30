College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Central Florida def. Iowa State 25-15, 22-25, 25-20, 15-11
Big Ten
Iowa def. Stony Brook 25-14, 21-25, 25-16. 25-15
Missouri Valley
Texas def. Northern Iowa 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19
Memphis def. Drake 18-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-20
Northeastern def. Indiana St. 25-21, 25-20, 26-28, 25-20
Missouri St. def. Jacksonville 26-24, 22-25, 25-16 25-20
Western Kentucky def. Loyola 25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-10
Portland St. def. Southern Illinois 25-19, 25-19, 25-20
Illinois St. def. Tulsa 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16
SMU def. Bradley 25-23, 25-19, 25-18
Bradley vs. Stephen F. Austin def. Bradley 25-17, 27-25, 25-20, 5 p.m. (at SMU)
Valparaiso def. Murray St.25-20, 14-25, 25-18, 25-20
Evansville vs. Providence, ccd.
American Rivers
Concordia-Moorhead def. Buena Vista 23-25, 25-20, 25-14, 19-25, 15-13
St. Scholastica def. Buena Vista 25-23, 25-15, 25-20
Willamette def. Central 25-19, 25-23, 25-21
Coe def. Bethel 25-22, 25-17, 23-26, 29-27
St. Norbert def. Coe 25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 27-25
Dubuque def. Macalester 25-16, 25-19, 25-10
Dubuque def. St. Mary’s 25-16, 25-22, 25-12
Loras def. Marian 25-22, 25-11, 25-27, 25-13
Loras def. Illinois IT 26-24, 25-23, 25-13
Wis.-River Falls def. Luther 25-22, 25-21, 25-15
Luther def. Wis.-Superior 25-21, 18-25, 27-25, 25-19
Neb. Wesleyan def. St. Thomas 19-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15
LeTourneau dec. Nebraska Wesleyan 20-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-10
Simpson def. Rockford 25-23, 25-18, 25-16
Hope def. Wartburg 25-23, 19-25, 24-26, 26-24, 15-6
Iowa college
Cornell vs. Westminster, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17
Grinnell def. Anderson 23-25, 21-25, 25-14, 25-13, 15-6
Grinnell def. MacMurray 25-22, 25-22, 25-21
Iowa community colleges
Kirkwood def. McCook 25-19, 25-18, 25-19
Kirkwood def. Williston 25-15, 25-13, 25-12
Hawkeye def. Kansas City 25-23, 9-25, 25-17, 18-25,15-12-3
