Volleyball clip art

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

NCAA Tournament

At Waco, Texas

Baylor def. Sacred Heart 25-20, 25-18, 25-8

USC def. Stephen F. Austin 25-18, 25-19, 25-16

At West Lafayette, Ind.

Marquette def. Dayton 25-23, 25-19, 25-22

Purdue def. Wright St. 25-9, 25-22, 25-11

At Lexington, Ky.

Kentucky def. SE Missouri St. 25-20, 25-15, 25-19

Michigan def. Northern Kentucky 25-22, 25-15, 25-22

At Seattle

South Carolina def. Colorado St. 27-25, 17-25, 25-22, 14-25, 18-16

Washington def. Winthrop 25-23, 25-10, 25-10

At Lincoln, Neb.

Nebraska def. Ball St. 25-13, 25-18, 25-10

Missouri def. Northern Iowa 25-11, 25-13, 25-14

At Honolulu, Hawaii

San Diego def. Washington St. 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14

Northern Colorado vs. Hawaii, late

At Madison, Wis.

UCLA def. Notre Dame 25-16, 25-19, 25-20

Wisconsin def. Illinois St. 25-13, 25-14, 26-24

At Stanford, Calif.

Stanford def. Denver 25-20, 25-11, 25-15

Cal Poly def. Georgia 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-10

At Provo, Utah

Utah def. Illinois 25-23, 24-26, 25-27, 25-23, 15-10

BYU def. New Mexico St. 25-7, 25-23, 25-19

At State College, Pa.

Penn St. def. Princeton 25-21, 25-20, 25-19

Towson def. American 25-23, 15-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12

At Pittsburgh

Cincinnati def. Virginia Commonwealth 20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23

Pittsburgh def. Howard 25-9, 25-21, 25-14

At Minneapolis

Minnesota def. Fairfield 25-13, 25-14, 25-11

Creighton def. Iowa St. 25-22, 25-15, 25-19

At Austin, Texas

Texas def. UC Santa Barbara 25-22, 19-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-10

At Gainesville, Fla.

Florida def. Central Florida 25-21, 25-18, 25-17

At College Station, Texas

Texas A&M def. Rice 26-28, 32-30, 25-20, 25-15

At Bowling Green, Ky.

Louisville def. Western Kentucky 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 15-5

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments