College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
NCAA Tournament
At Waco, Texas
Baylor def. Sacred Heart 25-20, 25-18, 25-8
USC def. Stephen F. Austin 25-18, 25-19, 25-16
At West Lafayette, Ind.
Marquette def. Dayton 25-23, 25-19, 25-22
Purdue def. Wright St. 25-9, 25-22, 25-11
At Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky def. SE Missouri St. 25-20, 25-15, 25-19
Michigan def. Northern Kentucky 25-22, 25-15, 25-22
At Seattle
South Carolina def. Colorado St. 27-25, 17-25, 25-22, 14-25, 18-16
Washington def. Winthrop 25-23, 25-10, 25-10
At Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska def. Ball St. 25-13, 25-18, 25-10
Missouri def. Northern Iowa 25-11, 25-13, 25-14
At Honolulu, Hawaii
San Diego def. Washington St. 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14
Northern Colorado vs. Hawaii, late
At Madison, Wis.
UCLA def. Notre Dame 25-16, 25-19, 25-20
Wisconsin def. Illinois St. 25-13, 25-14, 26-24
At Stanford, Calif.
Stanford def. Denver 25-20, 25-11, 25-15
Cal Poly def. Georgia 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-10
At Provo, Utah
Utah def. Illinois 25-23, 24-26, 25-27, 25-23, 15-10
BYU def. New Mexico St. 25-7, 25-23, 25-19
At State College, Pa.
Penn St. def. Princeton 25-21, 25-20, 25-19
Towson def. American 25-23, 15-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12
At Pittsburgh
Cincinnati def. Virginia Commonwealth 20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23
Pittsburgh def. Howard 25-9, 25-21, 25-14
At Minneapolis
Minnesota def. Fairfield 25-13, 25-14, 25-11
Creighton def. Iowa St. 25-22, 25-15, 25-19
At Austin, Texas
Texas def. UC Santa Barbara 25-22, 19-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-10
At Gainesville, Fla.
Florida def. Central Florida 25-21, 25-18, 25-17
At College Station, Texas
Texas A&M def. Rice 26-28, 32-30, 25-20, 25-15
At Bowling Green, Ky.
Louisville def. Western Kentucky 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 15-5
