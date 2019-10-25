College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Purdue def. Iowa 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-15
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Indiana St. 25-19, 25-9, 25-19
Drake def. Evansville 25-23, 26-24, 10-25, 15-25, 15-8
Loyola def. Valparaiso 25-19, 25-21, 25-20
Missouri St. def. Bradley 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-10
Southern Illinois def. Illinois St. 25-18, 14-25, 26-24, 25-23
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa def. Minot St. 25-14, 25-21, 25-14
American Rivers
Dubuque def. Central 25-14, 25-18, 25-16
Loras def. Simpson 25-25, 25-17, 25-19
Luther def. Buena Vista 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 28-26
Neb. Wesleyan def. Coe 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18
Iowa colleges
Illinois College def. Grinnell 25-21, 25-19, 25-22
Iowa community colleges
Indian Hills def. Highland-Kansas 3-0
Central-Columbus def. DMACC 3-1
Iowa Western def. Jefferson 25-16, 26-24. 20-25, 25-18
Iowa Central def. Marshalltown at Iowa Central 25-20, 25-22, 26-24
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.