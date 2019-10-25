Volleyball clip art

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Purdue def. Iowa 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-15

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Indiana St. 25-19, 25-9, 25-19

Drake def. Evansville 25-23, 26-24, 10-25, 15-25, 15-8

Loyola def. Valparaiso 25-19, 25-21, 25-20

Missouri St. def. Bradley 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-10

Southern Illinois def. Illinois St. 25-18, 14-25, 26-24, 25-23

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa def. Minot St. 25-14, 25-21, 25-14

American Rivers

Dubuque def. Central 25-14, 25-18, 25-16

Loras def. Simpson 25-25, 25-17, 25-19

Luther def. Buena Vista 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 28-26

Neb. Wesleyan def. Coe 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18

Iowa colleges

Illinois College def. Grinnell 25-21, 25-19, 25-22

Iowa community colleges

Indian Hills def. Highland-Kansas 3-0

Central-Columbus def. DMACC 3-1

Iowa Western def. Jefferson 25-16, 26-24. 20-25, 25-18

Iowa Central def. Marshalltown at Iowa Central 25-20, 25-22, 26-24

