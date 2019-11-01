College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Southern Illinois 25-13, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13
Bradley def. Illinois St. 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 17-25, 15-10
Loyola def. Evansville 25-18, 25-16, 25-15
Missouri St. def. Drake 26-28, 25-23, 26-24, 25-22
Valparaiso def. Indiana St. 25-18, 25-22, 25-18
American Rivers
Central def. Monmouth 23-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-18
Cornell def. Luther 25-18, 25-17, 25-16
Wisconsin Lutheran def. Simpson 25-18, 25-12, 25-17
Iowa colleges
