Volleyball clip art

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Southern Illinois 25-13, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13

Bradley def. Illinois St. 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 17-25, 15-10

Loyola def. Evansville 25-18, 25-16, 25-15

Missouri St. def. Drake 26-28, 25-23, 26-24, 25-22

Valparaiso def. Indiana St. 25-18, 25-22, 25-18

American Rivers

Central def. Monmouth 23-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-18

Cornell def. Luther 25-18, 25-17, 25-16

Wisconsin Lutheran def. Simpson 25-18, 25-12, 25-17

Iowa colleges

