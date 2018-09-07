College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big12
Creighton def. 22-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-16
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Ball St. 25-21, 20-25, 25-13, 25-19
Northern Iowa def. Indiana 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23
Bradley def. Western Carolina 25-23, 25-19, 25-11
Jacksonville def. Bradley 17-25, 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13
Drake def. Eastern Illinois 25-22, 25-19, 25-14
Drake def. South Dakota St. 25-20, 27-25, 25-23
Illinois St. def. Stony Brook 25-13, 25-20, 25-11
Washington St. def. Illinois St. 25-19, 25-14, 21-25, 25-12
Indiana St. def. Green Bay 23-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 16-14
Loyola def. Western Michigan 27-25, 19-25, 27-25, 20-25, 15-5
Loyola def. Utah St. 27-25, 19-25, 27-25, 20-25, 15-5
Pepperdine def. Missouri St. 25-15, 25-16, 25-18
Texas A&M def. Missouri St. 25-11, 24-26, 25-15, 19-25, 15-11
Northern Arizona def. Southern Illinois 25-18, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19
Cal St.-Northridge def. Southern Illinois 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 20-25
Valparaiso def. Air Force 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19
American Rivers
Buena Vista def. Crown 26-28, 25-6, 25-14, 25-6
Buena Vista def. Illinois College 25-19, 25-21, 25-20
Augustana (IL) def. Central 25-21. 26-16, 20-25, 25-23
Coe def. Bethany Lutheran 25-20, 25-16, 25-22
Coe def. Grinnell 20-25, 28-26, 25-15, 28-26
Gustavus Adolphus def. Dubuque 25-15, 25-20, 25-19
Dubuque def. Dominican 25-19, 25-21, 25-21
Loras def. Monmouth 25-17, 25-18, 25-12
Loras def. Northwestern (MN) 26-24, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17
Luther def. Ripon 25-15, 25-17, 17-25, 25-22
Luther def. Beloit 25-13, 25-13, 25-16
Birmingham Southern def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-23, 25-19, 25-22
Washington U def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-17, 25-17, 25-12
Simpson def. Concordia-Morehead 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23(3-1)
Saint Benedict def. Simpson 25-11, 25-14, 25-13
St. Thomas def. Wartburg 25-22, 25-12, 25-16
Iowa college
Cornell def. Augsburg 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23
Coe def. Grinnell 20-25, 28-26, 25-15, 28-26
Grinnell def. Crown 25-11, 25-10, 25-17
Community college
Hawkeye CC def. Marshalltown CC 25-17, 25-17, 25-23
Minn. St. Community & Tech def. Ellsworth CC 22-25, 15-25, 25-17, 25-15, 16-14
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.