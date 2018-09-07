Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Volleyball clip art

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big12

Creighton def. 22-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-16

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Ball St. 25-21, 20-25, 25-13, 25-19

Northern Iowa def. Indiana 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23

Bradley def. Western Carolina 25-23, 25-19, 25-11

Jacksonville def. Bradley 17-25, 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13

Drake def. Eastern Illinois 25-22, 25-19, 25-14

Drake def. South Dakota St. 25-20, 27-25, 25-23

Illinois St. def. Stony Brook 25-13, 25-20, 25-11

Washington St. def. Illinois St. 25-19, 25-14, 21-25, 25-12

Indiana St. def. Green Bay 23-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 16-14

Loyola def. Western Michigan 27-25, 19-25, 27-25, 20-25, 15-5

Loyola def. Utah St. 27-25, 19-25, 27-25, 20-25, 15-5

Pepperdine def. Missouri St. 25-15, 25-16, 25-18

Texas A&M def. Missouri St. 25-11, 24-26, 25-15, 19-25, 15-11

Northern Arizona def. Southern Illinois 25-18, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19

Cal St.-Northridge def. Southern Illinois 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 20-25

Valparaiso def. Air Force 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19

American Rivers

Buena Vista def. Crown 26-28, 25-6, 25-14, 25-6

Buena Vista def. Illinois College 25-19, 25-21, 25-20

Augustana (IL) def. Central 25-21. 26-16, 20-25, 25-23

Coe def. Bethany Lutheran 25-20, 25-16, 25-22

Coe def. Grinnell 20-25, 28-26, 25-15, 28-26

Gustavus Adolphus def. Dubuque 25-15, 25-20, 25-19

Dubuque def. Dominican 25-19, 25-21, 25-21

Loras def. Monmouth 25-17, 25-18, 25-12

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Loras def. Northwestern (MN) 26-24, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17

Luther def. Ripon 25-15, 25-17, 17-25, 25-22

Luther def. Beloit 25-13, 25-13, 25-16

Birmingham Southern def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-23, 25-19, 25-22

Washington U def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-17, 25-17, 25-12

Simpson def. Concordia-Morehead 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23(3-1)

Saint Benedict def. Simpson 25-11, 25-14, 25-13

St. Thomas def. Wartburg 25-22, 25-12, 25-16

Iowa college

Cornell def. Augsburg 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23

Coe def. Grinnell 20-25, 28-26, 25-15, 28-26

Grinnell def. Crown 25-11, 25-10, 25-17

Community college

Hawkeye CC def. Marshalltown CC 25-17, 25-17, 25-23

Minn. St. Community & Tech def. Ellsworth CC 22-25, 15-25, 25-17, 25-15, 16-14

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments