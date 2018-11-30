College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
NCAA Tournament
Washington def. St. Mary's 25-22, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22
Syracuse def. Yale 25-22, 25-21, 25-16
Louisville def. Dayton 25-21, 25-23, 25-21
South Carolina def. Colorado 34-32, 19-25, 25-12, 13-25, 15-13
Michigan def. Navy 25-23, 25-20, 25-10
Purdue def. East Tennessee St. 25-23, 25-7, 25-18
Cincinnati def. Illinois St. 25-19, 25-22, 25-22
Missouri def. Arizona 25-17, 25-22, 25-18
Utah def. Denver 25-23, 25-18, 27-25
Creighton def. South Dakota 25-14, 25-14, 25-22
Pittsburgh def. Iona 26-24, 25-18, 25-15
Loyola Marymount def. Duke 25-16, 25-22, 25-16
Penn St. def. Howard 25-9, 25-9, 25-8
Marquette def. High Point 25-11, 25-19, 25-15
Nebraska def. Hofstra 25-19, 25-12, 25-16
Florida def. Florida Gulf Coast 25-17, 25-13, 25-17
Tennessee def. Colorado St. 26-28, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-12
Kentucky def. Murray St. 25-18, 25-17, 25-19
Illinois def. Eastern Michigan 25-14, 25-9, 25-20
Minnesota def. Bryant 25-10, 25-16, 25-21
Wisconsin def. Pepperdine 25-16, 25-12, 15-25, 25-13
BYU def. Stony Brook 25-20, 25-13, 25-12
Texas def. Texas St. 25-14, 25-17, 25-14
San Diego def. Cal Poly 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22
Stanford def. Alabama St. 25-10, 25-17, 25-15
Oregon def. Baylor 25-18, 13-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-13
Washington St. def. Northern Arizona 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21
USC def. Samford 25-18, 25-19, 25-14
National Invitational
Second round
Iowa St. def. Bradley 25-22, 25-19, 25-13
