College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Indiana def. Iowa 25-17, 25-22, 19-25, 22-25, 15-8
Missouri Valley
Evansville def. Northern Iowa 25-22, 23-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-9
Drake def. Indiana St. 25-20,25-19, 25-19
Bradley def. Illinois St. 25-19, 25-22, 25-23
Loyola def. Southern Illinois 25-18, 25-20, 25-19
Valparaiso def. Missouri St. 25-23, 25-21, 25-27
