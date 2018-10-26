Try 1 month for 99¢
Volleyball clip art

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Valparaiso 18-25, 25-16, 25-12, 20-25, 15-7

Bradley def. Evansville 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 22-25, 15-13

Illinois St. def. Indiana St. 25-19, 25-14, 25-16

Loyola def. Drake 25-23, 25-23, 26-24

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa def. Augustana 25-21, 25-17, 25-21

American Rivers

Dubuque def. Grinnell 25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23

Dubuque def. Alverno 25-14, 25-20, 25-22

Loras def. Alverno 20-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-9

Loras def. Grinnell 25-17, 25-18,25-18

Wisconsin Lutheran def. Central 13-25, 25-23, 28-26. 17-25, 15-13

Central def. MSOE 25-22, 25-15, 25-18

Illinois Wesleyan def. Coe 25-19, 25-14, 25-21

Coe def. Webster 24-26. 25-12, 25-20, 25-20

Neb. Wesleyan def. Centre College 25-13, 25-12, 25-12

Illinois College def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-20, 25-21, 17-25, 25-27

Augustana (IL) def. Simpson 25-16, 25-23, 25-8

Simpson def. Illinois Tech 26-24, 25-23, 22-25, 13-25, 15-11

Washington (St. Louis) def. Wartburg 25-20, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20

DePauw def. Wartburg 26-24, 25-12, 25-11

Iowa college

Loras def. Grinnell 25-17, 25-18,25-18

Loras def. Grinnell 25-17, 25-18,25-18

Iowa community college

Iowa Wesleyan at Hawkeye, ccd.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments