College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Valparaiso 18-25, 25-16, 25-12, 20-25, 15-7
Bradley def. Evansville 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 22-25, 15-13
Illinois St. def. Indiana St. 25-19, 25-14, 25-16
Loyola def. Drake 25-23, 25-23, 26-24
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa def. Augustana 25-21, 25-17, 25-21
American Rivers
Dubuque def. Grinnell 25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23
Dubuque def. Alverno 25-14, 25-20, 25-22
Loras def. Alverno 20-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-9
Loras def. Grinnell 25-17, 25-18,25-18
Wisconsin Lutheran def. Central 13-25, 25-23, 28-26. 17-25, 15-13
Central def. MSOE 25-22, 25-15, 25-18
Illinois Wesleyan def. Coe 25-19, 25-14, 25-21
Coe def. Webster 24-26. 25-12, 25-20, 25-20
Neb. Wesleyan def. Centre College 25-13, 25-12, 25-12
Illinois College def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-20, 25-21, 17-25, 25-27
Augustana (IL) def. Simpson 25-16, 25-23, 25-8
Simpson def. Illinois Tech 26-24, 25-23, 22-25, 13-25, 15-11
Washington (St. Louis) def. Wartburg 25-20, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20
DePauw def. Wartburg 26-24, 25-12, 25-11
Iowa college
Iowa community college
Iowa Wesleyan at Hawkeye, ccd.
