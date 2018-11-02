College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa def. Rutgers 25-16, 25-20, 25-17
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Bradley 35-22, 25-19, 25-23
Illinois St. def. Drake 25-21, 25-13, 15-18
Missouri St. def. Evansville 25-19, 25-22, 25-19
Southern Illinois def. Indiana St. 26-24, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22
Valparaiso def. Loyola 15-22, 22-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-12
Northern Sun
SW Minnesota St. def. Upper Iowa 25-13, 25-16, 18-25, 19-25, 15-13
Iowa college
Midwest Conference semifinals
Cornell def. Illinois College 32-30, 30-28, 24-26, 25-18
St. Norbert def. Grinnell 23-25, 20-25, 25-13, 25-13, 15-9
Iowa community college
Kirkwood def. Iowa Central 30-32, 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 15-8
Northeast def. NIACC 25-12, 25-16, 25-11
