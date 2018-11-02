Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa def. Rutgers 25-16, 25-20, 25-17

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Bradley 35-22, 25-19, 25-23

Illinois St. def. Drake 25-21, 25-13, 15-18

Missouri St. def. Evansville 25-19, 25-22, 25-19

Southern Illinois def. Indiana St. 26-24, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22

Valparaiso def. Loyola 15-22, 22-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-12

Northern Sun

SW Minnesota St. def. Upper Iowa 25-13, 25-16, 18-25, 19-25, 15-13

Iowa college

Midwest Conference semifinals

Cornell def. Illinois College 32-30, 30-28, 24-26, 25-18

St. Norbert def. Grinnell 23-25, 20-25, 25-13, 25-13, 15-9

Iowa community college

Kirkwood def. Iowa Central 30-32, 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 15-8

Northeast def. NIACC 25-12, 25-16, 25-11

 

