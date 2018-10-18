Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Minnesota def. Iowa 25-23, 25-18, 25-20

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Drake 25-19, 23-25, 25-25, 22-25, 15-5

Bradley def. Missouri St. 25-19 24-26, 25-21, 25-21

Illinois State def. Southern Illinois 25-16, 25-20, 25-8

Loyola def. Indiana St. 25-17, 25-16, 18-25, 25-14

Valparaiso def. Evansville 25-15, 27-25, 25-14, 25-15

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa def. Bemidji St. 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 25-16

American Rivers

Buena Vista def. Coe 26-24, 25-20, 14-25, 25-22

Loras def. Central 24-26, 15-25, 25-20, 2516, 15-9

Luther def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22

Simpson def. Dubuque 25-18, 24-26, 25-19, 26-24

Iowa college

Cornell def. Lawrence 25-12, 25-19, 25-14

Grinnell def. St. Norbert 14-25, 25-17, 14-25, 25-21, 15-7

Iowa community college

Dakota County Tech def. Ellsworth 25-15, 25-14, 25-13, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri St.-West Plains def. Iowa Western, 25-21, 31-19, 22-25, 25-22

