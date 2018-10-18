College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Minnesota def. Iowa 25-23, 25-18, 25-20
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Drake 25-19, 23-25, 25-25, 22-25, 15-5
Bradley def. Missouri St. 25-19 24-26, 25-21, 25-21
Illinois State def. Southern Illinois 25-16, 25-20, 25-8
Loyola def. Indiana St. 25-17, 25-16, 18-25, 25-14
Valparaiso def. Evansville 25-15, 27-25, 25-14, 25-15
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa def. Bemidji St. 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 25-16
American Rivers
Buena Vista def. Coe 26-24, 25-20, 14-25, 25-22
Loras def. Central 24-26, 15-25, 25-20, 2516, 15-9
Luther def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22
Simpson def. Dubuque 25-18, 24-26, 25-19, 26-24
Iowa college
Cornell def. Lawrence 25-12, 25-19, 25-14
Grinnell def. St. Norbert 14-25, 25-17, 14-25, 25-21, 15-7
Iowa community college
Dakota County Tech def. Ellsworth 25-15, 25-14, 25-13, 3:30 p.m.
Missouri St.-West Plains def. Iowa Western, 25-21, 31-19, 22-25, 25-22
