College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa St. def. Ole Miss 25-21, 25-11, 25-19
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Creighton 25-23, 25-22, 25-19
Bradley def. Hampton 25-18, 25-15, 25-8
Morehead St. def. Bradley 25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 21-25, 15-8
College of Charleston def. Missouri St. 22-25m 14-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-11
Drake def. Sam Houston St. 26-24, 31-29, 25-20
Evansville def. Tennessee Tech 18-25, 25-23, 50-28, 23-25, 15-10
Illinois St. def. Furman 22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18
Indiana St. def. Liberty 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19
Indiana St. def. Purdue Fort Wayne 26-24, 26-24, 25-23
Louisville def. Southern Illinois 25-10, 25-19, 25-13
Loyola vs. Kennesaw St. def. Loyola 25-18, 28-26, 25-22
Samford def. Loyola 25-21, 23-25, 28-26, 25-17
Southern Illinois def. IUPUI 25-18, 25-19, 18-25, 35-22
Valparaiso def. St. Francis (PA) 25-22, 20-25, 25-14, 25-13
Fresno St. def. Valparaiso 25-15, 25-27, 18-25, 25-18, 15-10
USC Tournament
Creighton def. Kentucky 20-25, 25-18, 14-25, 25-21, 22-20
Northern Iowa def. Creighton 25-23, 25-22, 25-19
USC def. Kentucky 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 29-27
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa def. Lake Superior St. 25-15, 25-19, 25-13
Junior colleges
Highland CC def. Hawkeye CC 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 25-13
Hawkeye CC def. Cloud County CC 25-14, 25-12, 25-22
