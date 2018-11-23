Try 3 months for $3
FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. def. Texas Tech 25-14, 25-13, 25-22

Big Ten

Maryland def. Iowa 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 16-25, 16-14

MVC Tournament

Semifinals

Illinois St. def. Drake 25-23, 25-22, 27-25

Northern Iowa def. Valparaiso 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22

