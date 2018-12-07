College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
NCAA Tournament
Third round
BYU def. Florida 23-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19
Stanford def. Washington St. 25-17, 24-26, 25-14, 25-19
Illinois def. Marquette 25-19, 25-21, 25-16
Wisconsin def. San Diego 25-13, 25-16, 25-10
Oregon def. Minnesota 21-25, 41-39, 25-14, 26-24
Nebraska def. Kentucky 25-17, 25-20, 25-23
Texas def. Michigan 25-10, 27-29, 29-27, 25-19
Penn St. def. Washington 26-24, 25-21, 25-21
