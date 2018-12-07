Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

NCAA Tournament

Third round

BYU def. Florida 23-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19

Stanford def. Washington St. 25-17, 24-26, 25-14, 25-19

Illinois def. Marquette 25-19, 25-21, 25-16

Wisconsin def. San Diego 25-13, 25-16, 25-10

Oregon def. Minnesota 21-25, 41-39, 25-14, 26-24

Nebraska def. Kentucky 25-17, 25-20, 25-23

Texas def. Michigan 25-10, 27-29, 29-27, 25-19

Penn St. def. Washington 26-24, 25-21, 25-21

