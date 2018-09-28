College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Texas Tech def. Iowa St. 22-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18
Big Ten
Illinois def. Iowa 25-20, 25-16, 25-20
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Loyola 25-22, 25-23, 25-22
Bradley def. Indiana St. 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 26-24
Illinois St. def. Evansville 25-13, 25-9, 25-11
Missouri St. def. Southern Illinois 25-12, 25-23, 25-21
Valparaiso def. Drake 25-11, 25-16, 25-18
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa def. U-Mary 25-9, 25-14, 25-9
American Rivers
Luther def. Loras 25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 19-25, 15-9
Thomas More def. Buena Vista 25-17, 25-8, 25-23
Iowa community college
DMACC def. Central CC-Columbus (Neb.) 25-21, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21
DMACC def. North Platte 13-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-14
Fort Scott def. Iowa Western 25-16, 25-14, 25-14
Iowa Western def. Johnson County 25-19, 25-18, 25-21
Kirkwood def. Illinois Central 25-23, 18-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-10
Kirkwood def. Jefferson 25-23, 25-22, 17-25, 25-17
NIACC def. Valley St. JV 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22
