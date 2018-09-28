Subscribe for 33¢ / day
FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Texas Tech def. Iowa St. 22-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18

Big Ten

Illinois def. Iowa 25-20, 25-16, 25-20

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Loyola 25-22, 25-23, 25-22

Bradley def. Indiana St. 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 26-24

Illinois St. def. Evansville 25-13, 25-9, 25-11

Missouri St. def. Southern Illinois 25-12, 25-23, 25-21

Valparaiso def. Drake 25-11, 25-16, 25-18

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa def. U-Mary 25-9, 25-14, 25-9

American Rivers

Luther def. Loras 25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 19-25, 15-9

Thomas More def. Buena Vista 25-17, 25-8, 25-23

Iowa community college

DMACC def. Central CC-Columbus (Neb.) 25-21, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21

DMACC def. North Platte 13-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-14

Fort Scott def. Iowa Western 25-16, 25-14, 25-14

Iowa Western def. Johnson County 25-19, 25-18, 25-21

Kirkwood def. Illinois Central 25-23, 18-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-10

Kirkwood def. Jefferson 25-23, 25-22, 17-25, 25-17

NIACC def. Valley St. JV 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22

