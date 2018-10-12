Try 1 month for 99¢
Volleyball clip art

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Southern Illinois 25-15, 23-25, 25-10, 25-18

Bradley def. Loyola 25-21, 21-25,26-24,25-12

Illinois St. def. Valparaiso 25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21

Missouri St. def. Drake 25-21, 25-23, 30-28

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa def. St. Cloud St. 18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13

American Rivers

Buena Vista def. UC Santa Cruz 23-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-20

St. Catherine def. Buena Vista 25-18, 20-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-13

Dubuque def. Kalamazoo 23-25, 25-12, 25-9, 25-19

Dubuque def. North Park 23-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13

Luther def. Santa Cruz 25-21, 25-18, 25-22

Bethel def. Central 25-15, 25-20, 25-21

North Central def. North Central 25-23, 25-15, 18-25, 25-19

Saint Benedict def. Coe 25-21, 25-21, 25-15

Wartburg def. Loras 25-19, 25-22, 25-16

Iowa college

Cornell def. Illinois College 25-15, 25-22, 25-23

Grinnell def. Monmouth 26-24, 25-13, 25-19

Iowa community college

Cowley County def. Kirkwood 25-22, 20-25, 31-29, 14-25, 15-12

Kirkwood def. Grand View JV 25-22, 25-18, 25-14

NIACC def. Carl Sandburg 25-22, 25-21, 26-24

NIACC def. Rock Valley 23-25, 25-19 25-20, 25-8

Southeastern def. Highland 25-15, 25-8, 23-25, 25-6

Southeastern def. St. Ambrose JV 25-23, 25-18, 25-21

Tyler Junior College def. Indiana Hills 25-18, 25-14, 25-0

