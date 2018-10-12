College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Southern Illinois 25-15, 23-25, 25-10, 25-18
Bradley def. Loyola 25-21, 21-25,26-24,25-12
Illinois St. def. Valparaiso 25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21
Missouri St. def. Drake 25-21, 25-23, 30-28
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa def. St. Cloud St. 18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13
American Rivers
Buena Vista def. UC Santa Cruz 23-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-20
St. Catherine def. Buena Vista 25-18, 20-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-13
Dubuque def. Kalamazoo 23-25, 25-12, 25-9, 25-19
Dubuque def. North Park 23-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13
Luther def. Santa Cruz 25-21, 25-18, 25-22
Bethel def. Central 25-15, 25-20, 25-21
North Central def. North Central 25-23, 25-15, 18-25, 25-19
Saint Benedict def. Coe 25-21, 25-21, 25-15
Wartburg def. Loras 25-19, 25-22, 25-16
Iowa college
Cornell def. Illinois College 25-15, 25-22, 25-23
Grinnell def. Monmouth 26-24, 25-13, 25-19
Iowa community college
Cowley County def. Kirkwood 25-22, 20-25, 31-29, 14-25, 15-12
Kirkwood def. Grand View JV 25-22, 25-18, 25-14
NIACC def. Carl Sandburg 25-22, 25-21, 26-24
NIACC def. Rock Valley 23-25, 25-19 25-20, 25-8
Southeastern def. Highland 25-15, 25-8, 23-25, 25-6
Southeastern def. St. Ambrose JV 25-23, 25-18, 25-21
Tyler Junior College def. Indiana Hills 25-18, 25-14, 25-0
