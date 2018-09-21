College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa def. Michigan St. 25-19, 25-14, 26-24
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Drake 25-21, 25-18, 25-22
Bradley def. Southern Illinois 25-16, 25-12, 25-21
Illinois St. def. Missouri St.25-20, 25-18, 25-18
Loyola def. Evansville 25-14, 23-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-11
Valparaiso def. Indiana St. 27-25, 25-20, 25-20
Northern Sun
Wayne St. def. Upper Iowa 26-24, 27-25, 27-25
American Rivers
North Park def. Central 25-18, 25-22, 16-25, 25-18
Coe def. Wis.-La Crosse 25-14, 27-25, 25-18
Marian (Wis.) def. Dubuque 25-23, 25-18, 25-22
Neb. Wesleyan def. Wis.-River Falls 25-11, 26-24, 25-18
Neb. Wesleyan def. Grinnell 25-11, 26-24, 25-18
Wartburg def. Cornell 25-17, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18
Wartburg def. Grinnell 25-10, 25-15, 25-22
Iowa college
Wartburg def. Cornell 25-17, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18
Wis.-River Falls def. Cornell 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19
Neb. Wesleyan def. Grinnell 25-11, 26-24, 25-18, 6 p.m.
Wartburg def. Grinnell 25-10, 25-15, 25-22
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.