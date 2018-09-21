Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Volleyball clip art

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa def. Michigan St. 25-19, 25-14, 26-24

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Drake 25-21, 25-18, 25-22

Bradley def. Southern Illinois 25-16, 25-12, 25-21

Illinois St. def. Missouri St.25-20, 25-18, 25-18

Loyola def. Evansville 25-14, 23-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-11

Valparaiso def. Indiana St. 27-25, 25-20, 25-20

Northern Sun

Wayne St. def. Upper Iowa 26-24, 27-25, 27-25

American Rivers

North Park def. Central 25-18, 25-22, 16-25, 25-18

Coe def. Wis.-La Crosse 25-14, 27-25, 25-18

Marian (Wis.) def. Dubuque 25-23, 25-18, 25-22

Neb. Wesleyan def. Wis.-River Falls 25-11, 26-24, 25-18

Neb. Wesleyan def. Grinnell 25-11, 26-24, 25-18

Wartburg def. Cornell 25-17, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18

Wartburg def. Grinnell 25-10, 25-15, 25-22

Iowa college

Wartburg def. Cornell 25-17, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18

Wis.-River Falls def. Cornell 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19

Neb. Wesleyan def. Grinnell 25-11, 26-24, 25-18, 6 p.m.

Wartburg def. Grinnell 25-10, 25-15, 25-22

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments