College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa def. Iowa St. 25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 20-25
Big 12
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa vs. Lipscomb 25-17, 25-20, 25-16
Illinois def. Northern Iowa 25-13, 26-24, 25-21
Bradley def. Eastern Illinois 25-21, 25-17, 25-16
Bradley def. Omaha 25-17, 25-20, 24-26, 22-25, 15-10
Drake def. Ohio 14-25, 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 15-8
Drake def. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 25-23. 25-20, 25-19
Ohio St. def. Evansville 25-16, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20
Illinois St. def. Tulsa 20-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20
Colorado St. def. Indiana St. 25-17, 25-14, 25-14
Loyola def. DePaul 25-14, 25-20, 25-13
Missouri St. def. New Mexico 25-21. 25-19, 25-23
Missouri St. def. Central Michigan 25-14, 25-15, 25-21
Southern Illinois def. Jackson St. 25-14. 25-13, 25-17
Arkansas St. def. Southern Illinois 25-17, 25-27, 25-22, 22-25, 15-4
Valparaiso def. Cornell U 25-15, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20
Northern Sun
Sioux Falls def. Upper Iowa 25-20, 25-16, 25-18
American Rivers
Central def. Lawrence 20-25m 25021m 25-22, 25-18
Wis. Lutheran def. Central 25-22, 25-19, 25-20
Coe def. Wis.-Platteville 25-11. 20-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-11
Loras def. Webster 25-22, 25-17, 20-25, 25-27, 27-7
Cornell def. Dubuque 25-18, 25-17, 13-25, 25-22
Luther def. St. Scholastica 25-20, 27-25, 17-25, 25-9
Wis.-Stout def. Luther 25-21, 25-17, 25-20
Simpson def. Hamline 25-21, 25-23, 25-13
Saint Benedict def. Simpson 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21
Iowa college
Grinnell def. Trinity Bible 25-14, 25-18, 25-9
Grinnell def. Alverno 25-15, 25-10, 24-26, 25-7
Cornell def. Dubuque 25-18, 25-17, 13-25, 25-22
Prep girls
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A – 1. Janesville 13-1, 2. LeMars Gehlen 10-2, 3. Starmont 2-2, 4. Holy Trinity Catholic 3-0, 5. North Tama 11-2, 6. East Mills 11-0, 7. Montezuma 10-4, 8. Edgewood-Colesburg 7-3, 9. New London 9-2, 10. Tripoli 5-3, 11. Southwest Warren 16-4, 12. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 13-4, 13. CAM 11-4, 14. Algona Bishop-Garrigan 7-3, 15. Seymour 7-4.
Class 2A -- 1. Grundy Center 15-0, 2. Beckman Catholic 24-0, 3. Western Christian 11-2, 4. Unity Chiristian 7-2, 5. Dike-New Hartford 12-5, 6. Sidney 14-2, 7. Tri-Center 11-4, 8. Treynor 10-2, 9. Council Bluffs St. Albert 10-4, 10. Belle Plaine 8-1, 11. Van Buren 12-1, 12. Ridge View 14-2, 13. Wapsie Valley 5-4, 14. Wilton 15-0, 15. Lake Mills 13-3.
Class 3A -- 1. Kuemper Catholic 16-0, 2. Tipton 11-2, 3. Osage 9-2, 4. Davenport Assumption 13-1, 5. Solon 12-5, 6. Center-Point Urbana 10-6, 7. MOC-Floyd Valley 9-4, 8. Mount Vernon 9-6, 9. Camanche 13-1 , 10. West Liberty 10-2, 11. New Hampton 17-0, 12. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 11-4, 13. Waterloo Columbus 13-7, 14. Iowa Falls-Alden 11-2, 15. Red Oak 5-7.
Class 4A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 14-1, 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11-1, 3. Dallas Center-Grimes 12-0, 4. Dubuque Wahlert 9-4, 5. Independence 8-2, 6. Pella 10-4, 7. Waverly-Shell Rock 17-5, 8. Bondurant-Farrar 9-1, 9. Sioux City Heelan 5-3, 10. West Delaware 14-5, 11. Clinton 9-6, 12. Iowa City Liberty 6-5, 13. Fort Madison 11-4, 14. Clear Creek-Amana 9-6, 15. Winterset 8-2.
Class 5A -- 1. Cedar Falls 16-0, 2. Ankeny Centennial 20-1, 3. West Des Moines Valley 17-3, 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 16-3, 5. Linn-Mar 15-6, 6. Urbandale 11-5, 7. Ankeny 13-8, 8. West Des Moines Dowling 13-6, 9. Waukee 11-8, 10. Pleasant Valley 9-3, 11. Indianola 13-5, 12. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 10-3, 13. Iowa City High 16-4, 14. Johnston 5-5, 15. Southeast Polk 11-5.
