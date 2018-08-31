College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa St. def. Gonzaga 25-12, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21
Iowa St. def. Montana 25-14, 25-21, 25-22
Big Ten
Washington def. Iowa 21-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16
Missouri Valley
Washington St. def. Northern Iowa 25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19
Bradley def. Western Illinois 25-20, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22
Drake def. Rhode Island 25-21, 25-21, 25-12
Drake def. Holy Cross 25-23, 26-24, 25-21, 25-23
Elon def. Evansville 22025, 25-14, 25-13, 25-10
Illinois St. def. Eastern Illinois 25-16, 25-15, 15-23
Indiana St. def. North Florida 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 25-13
Loyola def. Furman 26-24, 25-21, 25-22
Loyola def. Georgia St. 25-23, 25-17, 25-18
Missouri State def. Oral Roberts 25-18, 25-17, 25-18
Southern Illinois def. Alabama A&M 25-16, 25-11, 25-16
Miami (Ohio) def. Southern Illinois 25-18, 19-25, 19-25, 19-25
Valparaiso def. DePaul 25-7, 25-10, 25-19
Valparaiso def. La Salle 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 25-16
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa def. Wheeling Jesuit 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17
Upper Iowa def. Wis.-Parkside 25-13, 25-20, 25-12
American Rivers
Luther def. Northland (Wis.) 25-11, 25-18, 25-21
Dominican (Ill.) def. Luther 20-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-14
Iowa college
Concordia-Morehead def. Buena Vista 16-25, 25-12, 25-20, 23-25, 15-13
Northwestern (MN) def. Buena Vista 25-19, 25-13, 2-33
Rose-Hulman def. Central vs. Rose-Hulman 20-25, 25-23, 25-14, 26-24
Albion def. Central 18-25, 25-12, 25-13, 25-23
Coe def. DePauw 27-29, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-13
Coe def. Wis.-Whitewater 25-15, 28-30, 25-21, 22-25, 15-9
Dubuque def. Sewanee 21-25, 19-25, 25-15, 25-19, 15-12
Dubuque def. Rhoades 25-14, 30-28, 23-25, 25-12
Loras def. St. John Fisher 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
Loras at Lake Forest ppd.
Luther def. 25-11, 25-18, 25-21
Luther vs. Dominican def. Luther 20-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-14
St. Thomas def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-15, 25-9, 29-27
Colorado College def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-12, 25-16, 25-17
Hamline def. Simpson 26-24, 25-22, 23-25, 15-25, 15-6
Carleton def. Simpson 25-17, 15-25, 18-25, 25-22, 15-10
Wartburg def. Bethel 22-17, 25-17, 25-18, 25-12
Wartburg def. St. Norbert 25-22 25-23, 25-19
Iowa college
Grinnell def. Iowa Wesleyan 25-20, 25-16, 25-19
Grinnell def. Anderson 25-16, 25-15, 25-17
Community college
Hawkeye CC def. Macomb CC 25-13, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20
Hawkeye CC def. John Wood 25-4, 25-19, 25-17
Prep girls
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A -- 1. Janesville 5-0, 2. LeMars Gehlen 1-0, 3. Starmont (Arlington) 1-2, 4. Holy Trinity 1-0, 5. North Tama (Traer) 5-1, 6. East Mills 2-0, 7. Tripoli 1-1, 8. Montezuma 5-0, 9. Westwood 1-1, 10. HLV (Victor) 1-1, 11. Edgewood-Colesburg 4-1, 12. Harris-Lake Park 4-3, 13. Iowa Valley (Marengo) 2-2, 14. New London 4-0, 15. Southeast Warren (Liberty Center) 7-3.
Class 2A -- 1. Grundy Center 8-0, 2. Unity Christian 1-0, 3. Dyersville Beckman 9-0, 4. Dike-New Hartford 2-2, 5. Western Christian (Hull) 4-2, 6. Sidney 5-2, 7. Council Bluffs St. Albert 0-1, 8. Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 2-0, 9. Tri-Center (Neola) 7-2, 10. Ridge View 2-0, 11. Treynor 4-2, 12. Lake Mills 2-0, 13. Lisbon 4-0, 14. Belle Plaine 6-1, 15. Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-0.
Class 3A -- 1. Carroll Kuemper 6-0, 2. Tipton 4-0, 3. Osage 2-0, 4. Davenport Assumption 2-0, 5. MOC-Floyd Valley 3-0, 6. Waterloo Columbus 4-1, 7. Iowa Falls-Alden 4-1, 8. Red Oak 2-3, 9. Camanche 5-0, 10. West Liberty 4-1, 11. Mount Vernon 2-0, 12. Center Point-Urbana 1-1, 13. Humboldt 5-1, 14. West Burlington 4-0, 15. Spirit Lake 6-2.
Class 4A -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert 2-0, 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-0, 3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-1, 4. Dallas Center-Grimes 10-0, 5. Waverly-Shell Rock 6-0, 6. Pella 7-1, 7. Independence 5-2, 8. Bondurant-Farrar 6-1, 9. Iowa City Liberty 5-1, 10. Sioux City Heelan 3-3, 11. West Delaware (Manchester) 2-2, 12. Fairfield 4-0, 13. Clear Creek-Amana 4-3, 14. Oskaloosa 3-1, 15. Glenwood 6-3.
Class 5A -- 1. Cedar Falls 8-0, 2. Ankeny Centennial 7-1, 3. West Des Moines Valley 5-1, 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4-2, 5. Linn-Mar (Marion) 4-3, 6. Waukee 5-3, 7. Ankeny 3-4, 8. Dubuque Hempstead 1-1, 9. Pleasant Valley 4-1, 10. Urbandale 7-2, 11. West Des Moines Dowling 5-3, 12. Iowa City West 2-3, 13. Iowa City High 1-2, 14. Southeast Polk (Runnells) 4-1, 15. Johnston 1-2.
