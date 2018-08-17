College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa St. def. South Dakota 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-13 (exhibition)
Prep girls
IGHSAU rankings
(Preseason)
Class 1A -- 1. Janesville, 2. LeMars Gehlen, 3. Starmont, 4. Holy Trinity, 5. North Tama, 6. Tripoli, 7. East Mills, 8. Harris-Lake Park, 9. Westwood, 10. HLV, 11. Montezuma, 12. Edgewood-Colesburg, 13. Iowa Valley, 14. Southeast Warren, 15. Seymour
Class 2A -- 1. Grundy Center, 2. Unity Christian, 3. Dike-New Hartford, 4. Dyersville Beckman, 5. Western Christian, 6. Sidney, 7. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 8. Tri-Center, 9. Wapsie Valley, 10. Treynor, 11. Ridge View, 12. Belle Plaine, 13. Lake Mills, 14. Lisbon, 15. Central Decatur
Class 3A -- 1. Carroll Kuemper, 2. Tipton, 3. Iowa Falls-Alden, 4. Osage, 5. Waterloo Columbus, 6. Center Point-Urbana, 7. Red Oak, 8. Davenport Assumption, 9. Camanche, 10. West Liberty, 11. Sioux Center, 12. Mount Vernon, 13. Spirit Lake, 14. Roland-Story, 15. (tie) Union Community, West Burlington
Class 4A -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert, 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 4. Independence, 5. Pella, 6. Dallas Center-Grimes, 7. Clear Creek-Amana, 8. Waverly-Shell Rock, 9. Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 10. West Delaware, 11. Bondurant-Farrar, 12. Sioux City Heelan, 13. Fairfield, 14. Western Dubuque, 15. Fort Madison
Class 5A -- 1. Ankeny Centennial, 2. West Des Moines Valley, 3. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 4. Linn-Mar, 5. Cedar Falls, 6. Ankeny, 7. Iowa City High, 8. Dubuque Hempstead, 9. Indianola, 10. Iowa City West, 11. Waukee, 12. Pleasant Valley, 13. Urbandale, 14. West Des Moines Dowling, 15. Johnston.
