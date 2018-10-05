Try 1 month for 99¢
Volleyball clip art

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Illinois St. 25-19, 26-24, 25-12

Drake def. Bradley 24-26, 25-20, 25-11, 25-15

Valparaiso def. Loyola 19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-12

Missouri St. def. Indiana St. 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20

Evansville def. Southern Illinois 27-25, 25-18, 25-13

Northern Sun

Northern St. def Upper Iowa 16-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23

American Rivers

Buena Vista def. Dubuque 25-21, 19-25, 25-27, 25-21, 23-21

Coe def. Central 25-20, 25-20, 25-22

Loras def. Nebraska Wesleyan 17-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22

Wis.-La Crosse def. Luther 25-23, 25-20, 25-12

Wis.-Whitewater def. Luther 25-21, 25-19, 25-17

Iowa college

Cornell def. Beloit 25-12, 25-11, 25-13

Lake Forest def. Grinnell 26-24, 26-24, 25-22, 25-18

Iowa community college

Parkland def. DMACC 25-19, 21-25, 25-14, 25-22

Johnson County def. Ellsworth 25-16, 25-15, 25-12

Iowa Central def. Johnson County 25-21, 20-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-13

Coffeyville def. Hawkeye 25-18, 25-14, 25-18

Parkland College def. Hawkeye 25-19, 25-20, 25-13

Iowa Central def. Coffeyville 25-21, 25-17, 25-18

Iowa Western def. Cloud County 25-13, 25-21, 25-17

Central CC-Columbus def. 25-14, 25-20, 25-15

North Dakota St. Col. of Science def. Ellsworth 25-12, 25-21, 25-17

Kirkwood def. Metropolitan 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20

Kirkwood def. Rochester Community & Tech 25-19, 25-14, 20-25, 25-10

Prep girls

IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A -- 1. Janesville 32-3, 2. LeMars Gehlen 21-3, 3. Holy Trinity 24-2, 4. Starmont (Arlington) 18-6, 5. Tripoli 17-9, 6. North Tama (Traer) 19-5, 7. Montezuma 19-6, 8. East Mills 23-4, 9. Edgewood-Colesburg 19-7, 10. New London 21-7, 11. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 20-6, 12. Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 14-10, 13. Central Elkader 19-6, 14. Southeast Warren 20-6, 15. Harris-Lake Park 16-6.

Class 2A -- 1. Grundy Center 34-1, 2. Dyersville Beckman 35-2, 3. Western Christian 23-5, 4. Sidney 28-2, 5. Unity Christian 14-4, 6. Tri-Center 25-6, 7. Dike-New Hartford 24-9, 8. Treynor 21-7, 9. Council Bluffs St. Albert 18-5, 10. Van Buren 28-3, 11. Durant 16-7, 12. Wilton 22-3, 13. Cherokee 22-5, 14. Hudson 23-6, 15. South Hamilton 21-4.

Class 3A -- 1. Carroll Kuemper 32-1, 2. Tipton 27-3, 3. Center Point-Urbana 20-9, 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 19-5, 5. Osage 19-5, 6. Davenport Assumption 23-2, 7. Camanche 23-4, 8. West Liberty 20-5, 9. New Hampton 25-2, 10. Solon 15-12, 11. Red Oak 17-10, 12. Mount Vernon 18-12, 13. Iowa Falls-Alden 17-3, 14. Humboldt 23-2, 15. Shenandoah 17-7.

Class 4A -- 1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24-3, 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 22-6, 3. Independence 27-2, 4. Pella 21-4, 5. Dallas Center-Grimes 27-4, 6. Dubuque Wahlert 16-4, 7. Waverly-Shell Rock 28-7, 8. Bondurant-Farrar 20-2, 9. West Delaware (Manchester) 24-7, 10. Clinton 16-7, 11. Sioux City Heelan 16-7, 12. North Scott (Eldridge) 16-9, 13. Fairfield 20-4, 14. Iowa City Liberty 12-10, 15. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 14-12.

Class 5A -- 1. Cedar Falls 32-0; 2. Ankeny Centennial 29-2, 3. West Des Moines Valley 32-3, 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 24-4, 5. Linn-Mar 21-6, 6. Ankeny 23-11, 7. West Des Moines Dowling 19-9, 8. Pleasant Valley 20-5, 9. Urbandale 17-11, 10. Waukee 22-12, 11. Iowa City High 14-8, 12. Indianola 19-13, 13. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 27-7, 14. Southeast Polk 14-9, 15. Johnston 12-10.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments