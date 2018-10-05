College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Illinois St. 25-19, 26-24, 25-12
Drake def. Bradley 24-26, 25-20, 25-11, 25-15
Valparaiso def. Loyola 19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-12
Missouri St. def. Indiana St. 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20
Evansville def. Southern Illinois 27-25, 25-18, 25-13
Northern Sun
Northern St. def Upper Iowa 16-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23
American Rivers
Buena Vista def. Dubuque 25-21, 19-25, 25-27, 25-21, 23-21
Coe def. Central 25-20, 25-20, 25-22
Loras def. Nebraska Wesleyan 17-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22
Wis.-La Crosse def. Luther 25-23, 25-20, 25-12
Wis.-Whitewater def. Luther 25-21, 25-19, 25-17
Iowa college
Cornell def. Beloit 25-12, 25-11, 25-13
Lake Forest def. Grinnell 26-24, 26-24, 25-22, 25-18
Iowa community college
Parkland def. DMACC 25-19, 21-25, 25-14, 25-22
Johnson County def. Ellsworth 25-16, 25-15, 25-12
Iowa Central def. Johnson County 25-21, 20-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-13
Coffeyville def. Hawkeye 25-18, 25-14, 25-18
Parkland College def. Hawkeye 25-19, 25-20, 25-13
Iowa Central def. Coffeyville 25-21, 25-17, 25-18
Iowa Western def. Cloud County 25-13, 25-21, 25-17
Central CC-Columbus def. 25-14, 25-20, 25-15
North Dakota St. Col. of Science def. Ellsworth 25-12, 25-21, 25-17
Kirkwood def. Metropolitan 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20
Kirkwood def. Rochester Community & Tech 25-19, 25-14, 20-25, 25-10
Prep girls
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A -- 1. Janesville 32-3, 2. LeMars Gehlen 21-3, 3. Holy Trinity 24-2, 4. Starmont (Arlington) 18-6, 5. Tripoli 17-9, 6. North Tama (Traer) 19-5, 7. Montezuma 19-6, 8. East Mills 23-4, 9. Edgewood-Colesburg 19-7, 10. New London 21-7, 11. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 20-6, 12. Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 14-10, 13. Central Elkader 19-6, 14. Southeast Warren 20-6, 15. Harris-Lake Park 16-6.
Class 2A -- 1. Grundy Center 34-1, 2. Dyersville Beckman 35-2, 3. Western Christian 23-5, 4. Sidney 28-2, 5. Unity Christian 14-4, 6. Tri-Center 25-6, 7. Dike-New Hartford 24-9, 8. Treynor 21-7, 9. Council Bluffs St. Albert 18-5, 10. Van Buren 28-3, 11. Durant 16-7, 12. Wilton 22-3, 13. Cherokee 22-5, 14. Hudson 23-6, 15. South Hamilton 21-4.
Class 3A -- 1. Carroll Kuemper 32-1, 2. Tipton 27-3, 3. Center Point-Urbana 20-9, 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 19-5, 5. Osage 19-5, 6. Davenport Assumption 23-2, 7. Camanche 23-4, 8. West Liberty 20-5, 9. New Hampton 25-2, 10. Solon 15-12, 11. Red Oak 17-10, 12. Mount Vernon 18-12, 13. Iowa Falls-Alden 17-3, 14. Humboldt 23-2, 15. Shenandoah 17-7.
Class 4A -- 1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24-3, 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 22-6, 3. Independence 27-2, 4. Pella 21-4, 5. Dallas Center-Grimes 27-4, 6. Dubuque Wahlert 16-4, 7. Waverly-Shell Rock 28-7, 8. Bondurant-Farrar 20-2, 9. West Delaware (Manchester) 24-7, 10. Clinton 16-7, 11. Sioux City Heelan 16-7, 12. North Scott (Eldridge) 16-9, 13. Fairfield 20-4, 14. Iowa City Liberty 12-10, 15. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 14-12.
Class 5A -- 1. Cedar Falls 32-0; 2. Ankeny Centennial 29-2, 3. West Des Moines Valley 32-3, 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 24-4, 5. Linn-Mar 21-6, 6. Ankeny 23-11, 7. West Des Moines Dowling 19-9, 8. Pleasant Valley 20-5, 9. Urbandale 17-11, 10. Waukee 22-12, 11. Iowa City High 14-8, 12. Indianola 19-13, 13. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 27-7, 14. Southeast Polk 14-9, 15. Johnston 12-10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.