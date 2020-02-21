Friday transactions

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER -- Suspended Minor League players C Edward Guzman, Cincinnati Reds 50-games, RHP Kyle Hill, Seattle Mariners 50-games, and OF Ryan Shinn, New York Mets 50-games for violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended free agent RHP Victor Alcantara 80-games for violation of the Major League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS -- Released DB Prince Amukamara and WR Taylor Gabriel.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Stephen Bravo-Brown and Seitu Smith as quality control assistants and Ryan Cordell as coaching assistant.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY -- Fined Philadelphia Flyers D Matt Niskanen $5,000 for slashing and Ottawa Senators Scott Sabourin $1,881.72 for unsportsmanlike conduct.