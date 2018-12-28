BASEBALL
American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Shoemaker on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MIAMI HEAT — Assigned G Dion Waiters Sioux Falls (NBAGL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted WR Malachi Dupre and DT Pasoni Tasini from the practice squad. Released CBs Leonard Johnson and Deatrick Nichols.
BUFFALO BILLS — Announced the retirement of DT Kyle Williams after the season.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed WR Tyler Boyd, CB Dre Kirkpatrick and LB Jordan Evans on injured reserve. Signed HB Quinton Flowers, OT Kent Perkins and WR Hunter Sharp from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Blake Jackson from the practice squad. Placed LB Tanner Vallejo on injured reserve.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed RB Phillip Lindsay and WR Andre Holmes on injured reserve. Signed LB Aaron Wallace and CB Horace Richardson.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT A'Shawn Robinson on injured reserve. Announced DE Mitchell Loewen have been assigned to the team via waivers from New Orleans.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived S Rolan Milligan.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Quincy Enunwa to a multiyear contract extension.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed WR Maurice Harris on injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Boston F David Backes three games for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey F Blake Coleman during a Dec. 27 game. Fined Winnipeg D Dustin Byfuglien $2,500 for slashing Calgary F Johnny Gaudreau in a Dec. 27 game.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired F Giovanni Fiore from Anaheim for D Trevor Murphy.
COLLEGE
UTAH STATE — Named Keegan Andersen director of player personnel for the football team.
WESTERN MICHIGAN — Announced wide receiver coach Ashton Aikens and cornerbacks coach Nick Sanchez will not have their contracts renewed.
