BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Philadelphia OF Odúbel Herrera for the remainder of the 2019 season, including the postseason, for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The unpaid suspension of Herrera will be retroactive to June 24th, will cover 85 regular season games, and any postseason games that the Philles may play in 2019.

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Blake Parker on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Kohl Stewart from Rochester (IL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Named Bryan Gates assistant coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Re-signed D Scott Harrington to a three-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed coach Mike Sullivan to a four-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Cedric Paquette to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted Indiana women's basketball G Ali Patberg a sixth year of eligibility.

