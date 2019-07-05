BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended Philadelphia OF Odúbel Herrera for the remainder of the 2019 season, including the postseason, for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The unpaid suspension of Herrera will be retroactive to June 24th, will cover 85 regular season games, and any postseason games that the Philles may play in 2019.
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Blake Parker on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Kohl Stewart from Rochester (IL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Named Bryan Gates assistant coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Re-signed D Scott Harrington to a three-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed coach Mike Sullivan to a four-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Cedric Paquette to a two-year contract.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Granted Indiana women's basketball G Ali Patberg a sixth year of eligibility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.