Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Heath Hembree on a one-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joakim Soria on a two-year contract. Traded RHP Emilio Pagan and a 2019 competitive balance round A draft pick to Tampa Bay.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired OF Domingo Santana from the Milwaukee Brewers for OF Ben Gamel and RHP Noah Zavalos.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired LHPs Kyle Bird and Brock Burke and RHP Yoel Espinal from Tampa Bay and INF Eli White and an international signing bonus pool allocation from Oakland. Traded INF Jurickson Profar to Oakland and RHP Rollie Lacy to Tampa Bay. Agreed to terms with RHPs Ariel Hernandez and Phillips Valdez, LHPs Miguel Del Pozo and Jack Leathersich, and INF Nolan Fontana on minor league contracts.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Acquired OF Yasiel Puig, OF Matt Kemp and LHP Alex Wood and cash from the Los Angeles Dodgers for RHP Homer Bailey, INF Jeter Downs and RHP Josiah Gray.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with INF Daniel Murphy on a two-year contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Kelly on a three-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Gregor Blanco on a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Miller on a two-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP-RHP Pat Venditte on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Ron Baker.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed QB Matt Barkley to a two-year contract extension.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted S Maurice Smith from the practice squad. Waived C-G Hroniss Grasu.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Ufomba Kamalu from the practice squad. Signed OL Tony Adams to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed S Jaquiski Tartt on the injured reserve.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed OT Austin Howard on injured reserve. Signed OT Timon Parris from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Marcus Johansson on injured reserve. Activated F Stefan Noesen from injured reserve.

COLLEGE

DRAKE — Promoted Todd Stepsis to football coach.

EAST CAROLINA — Named Ryan Robinson executive associate athletics director for external operations.

MICHIGAN — Junior DT Aubrey Solomon announced he is transferring to Tennessee.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — Promoted Joe DeForest to outside linebackers coach.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments