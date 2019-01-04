BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Kyle Zimmer to a one-year contract. Designated INF Cheslor Cuthbert for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with SS Troy Tulowitzki on a one-year contract. Designated RHP A.J. Cole for assignment
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Cory Spangenberg on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Named Jon Schwartz senior vice president of communications and public affairs.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Jameer Thurman to a reserve/future contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced the contract of outside linebackers coach Joey Porter will not be renewed.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Kapron Lewis-Moore to a reserve/future contract.
COLLEGE
GEORGIA — WR Riley Ridley and TE Isaac Nauta will enter the NFL draft.
LOUISVILLE — Named Cort Dennison co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach; Stephen Field recruiting director; Chad Scott running backs coach.
MEMPHIS — Named Kevin Johns offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
OHIO STATE — C Michael Jordan will enter the NFL draft.
OKLAHOMA — Named Alex Grinch defensive coordinator.
PENN STATE — Suspended basketball coach Patrick Chambers for one game for shoving a player during a loss at Michigan.
PITTSBURGH — Fired offensive coordinator Shawn Watson and wide receivers coach Kevin Sherman.
STANFORD — WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside will enter the NFL draft.
