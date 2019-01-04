Try 1 month for 99¢
BASEBALL

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Kyle Zimmer to a one-year contract. Designated INF Cheslor Cuthbert for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with SS Troy Tulowitzki on a one-year contract. Designated RHP A.J. Cole for assignment

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Cory Spangenberg on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Named Jon Schwartz senior vice president of communications and public affairs.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Jameer Thurman to a reserve/future contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced the contract of outside linebackers coach Joey Porter will not be renewed.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Kapron Lewis-Moore to a reserve/future contract.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA — WR Riley Ridley and TE Isaac Nauta will enter the NFL draft.

LOUISVILLE — Named Cort Dennison co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach; Stephen Field recruiting director; Chad Scott running backs coach.

MEMPHIS — Named Kevin Johns offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

OHIO STATE — C Michael Jordan will enter the NFL draft.

OKLAHOMA — Named Alex Grinch defensive coordinator.

PENN STATE — Suspended basketball coach Patrick Chambers for one game for shoving a player during a loss at Michigan.

PITTSBURGH — Fired offensive coordinator Shawn Watson and wide receivers coach Kevin Sherman.

STANFORD — WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside will enter the NFL draft.

