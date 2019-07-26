Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended St. Louis minor league RHP Perry DellaValle (Palm Beach-FSL) 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse and free agent minor league LHP Ricardo Frias 72 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance; both violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled INF-OF Ian Happ from Iowa (PCL). Acquired LHP Derek Holland from San Francisco for a player to be named. Designated LHP Tim Collins for assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with LBs Stephone Anthony and Richie Brown. Waived OT Lanard Bonner. Placed DT Michael Bennett on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Immanuel Turner. Waived HB Darrin Hall.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Nick Williams. Waived DL Deyon Sizer.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB Corey Grant and DL Olive Sagapolu. Released DL Eric Cotton.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed WR Chad Hansen off waivers from New Orleans. Activated WR DeAndre Hopkins from the PUP list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Drew Lewis. Waived LB Tre Thomas.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead on contract extensions through 2023.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Allen Hurns.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Mike Hughes, TE David Morgan and WR Brandon Zylstra on the PUP list and DE Tashawn Bower and DT Shamar Stephen on the NFI list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL J.J. Dielman.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed G-OT Denzelle Good on the PUP list and WR Antonio Brown and FB Keith Smith on the NFI list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed TE Garrett Celek, RB Jerrick McKinnon, C/G Weston Richburg and DB Jimmie Ward to the PUP list. Signed OL Dillon Day and TE Niles Paul to one year deals. Released DL Cedric Thornton.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Myles Humphrey.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed C Dominic Turgeon to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Acquired D John Marino from Edmonton for a conditional draft pick.

COLLEGE

CLEVELAND STATE — Named Dennis Gates men's basketball coach.

COASTAL CAROLINA — Named Bryant Foster defensive backs coach.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments