BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended St. Louis minor league RHP Perry DellaValle (Palm Beach-FSL) 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse and free agent minor league LHP Ricardo Frias 72 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance; both violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled INF-OF Ian Happ from Iowa (PCL). Acquired LHP Derek Holland from San Francisco for a player to be named. Designated LHP Tim Collins for assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with LBs Stephone Anthony and Richie Brown. Waived OT Lanard Bonner. Placed DT Michael Bennett on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Immanuel Turner. Waived HB Darrin Hall.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Nick Williams. Waived DL Deyon Sizer.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB Corey Grant and DL Olive Sagapolu. Released DL Eric Cotton.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed WR Chad Hansen off waivers from New Orleans. Activated WR DeAndre Hopkins from the PUP list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Drew Lewis. Waived LB Tre Thomas.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead on contract extensions through 2023.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Allen Hurns.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Mike Hughes, TE David Morgan and WR Brandon Zylstra on the PUP list and DE Tashawn Bower and DT Shamar Stephen on the NFI list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL J.J. Dielman.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed G-OT Denzelle Good on the PUP list and WR Antonio Brown and FB Keith Smith on the NFI list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed TE Garrett Celek, RB Jerrick McKinnon, C/G Weston Richburg and DB Jimmie Ward to the PUP list. Signed OL Dillon Day and TE Niles Paul to one year deals. Released DL Cedric Thornton.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Myles Humphrey.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed C Dominic Turgeon to a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Acquired D John Marino from Edmonton for a conditional draft pick.
COLLEGE
CLEVELAND STATE — Named Dennis Gates men's basketball coach.
COASTAL CAROLINA — Named Bryant Foster defensive backs coach.
