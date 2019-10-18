BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Approved an ALCS roster substitution by the New York Yankees that has RHP Ben Heller replacing injured LHP CC Sabathia.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Kenny Gabriel. Placed F Marcus Derrickson and Gs Armoni Brooks, Tahjere McCall and Jordan Sibert on waivers.
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Tre'Shawn Thurman. Waived G Craig Sword.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Bennie Boatwright. Waived G Shaq Buchanan.
Women's NBA
WNBA — Suspended Minnesota G Odyssey Sims two games to start the 2020 season, stemming from a drunken-driving charge last summer.
GOLF
PGA — Suspended Matt Every for three months for violating the PGA Tour's conduct policy on drugs of abuse.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Detroit F Darren Helm $5,000 for slashing Calgary F Elias Lindholm an Oct. 17 game at Calgary.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed C Nico Hischier to a seven-year contract extension through 2026-27 season.
COLLEGE
MICHIGAN STATE — Announced WR Cam Chambers has entered the transfer portal.
