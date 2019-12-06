BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed RHP Tayron Guerrero off waivers from Miami.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired OF Hunter Renfroe, INF Xavier Edwards and a player to be named from the San Diego Padres for OF Tommy Pham and INF/RHP Jake Cronenworth. F
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Gibson on a three-year contract.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dan Winkler on a one-year contract. Named Dan Kantrovitz vice president, scouting; and Jasmine Horan amateur scouting analyst.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Brach on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NEW YORK KNICKS — Fired David Fizdale coach. Promoted Mike Miller to interim head coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Acquired OT Isaiah Prince off waivers from Miami. Placed S Brandon Wilson on the reserve/injured list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Jack Doyle to a contract extension.
COLLEGE
FRESNO STATE — Announced the resignation of football coach Jeff Tedford.
INDIANA — Agreed to terms with football coach Tom Allen on a seven-year contract through the 2026 season.
WAGNER — Announced the school has parted ways with football coach Jason Houghtaling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.