Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed RHP Tayron Guerrero off waivers from Miami.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired OF Hunter Renfroe, INF Xavier Edwards and a player to be named from the San Diego Padres for OF Tommy Pham and INF/RHP Jake Cronenworth. F

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Gibson on a three-year contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dan Winkler on a one-year contract. Named Dan Kantrovitz vice president, scouting; and Jasmine Horan amateur scouting analyst.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Brach on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Fired David Fizdale coach. Promoted Mike Miller to interim head coach.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Acquired OT Isaiah Prince off waivers from Miami. Placed S Brandon Wilson on the reserve/injured list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Jack Doyle to a contract extension.

COLLEGE

FRESNO STATE — Announced the resignation of football coach Jeff Tedford.

INDIANA — Agreed to terms with football coach Tom Allen on a seven-year contract through the 2026 season.

WAGNER — Announced the school has parted ways with football coach Jason Houghtaling.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments