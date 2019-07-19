BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his inappropriate actions, including contact with the home plate umpire, following his ejection in a July 18 doubleheader opener against Tampa Bay.
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Minnesota minor league RHP Jesus Medina (DSL Twins), Arizona minor league SS Teofilo Mendez (DSL Diamondbacks) and free agent minor league RHP Wandy Moya 72 games each after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly.
MLB Players Association
MLBPA — Announced the resignation of senior adviser to the executive director Rick Shapiro.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Stacey Augmon and Rico Hines assistant coaches and Lindsey Harding assistant coach and player development coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Kurt Coleman.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed RB David Williams. Waived OL Nathan Jacobson.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT John Atkins, LB Austin Bryant, DT P.J. Johnson and OT Ryan Pope on the Active/NFI list and WR Chris Lacy on the PUP list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Malik Taylor.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed WR Saeed Blacknall off waivers from Oakland.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Charles Hudon to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Jacob Trouba.
COLLEGE
GEORGIA TECH — Named Mickie DeMoss chief of staff for women's basketball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.