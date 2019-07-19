Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his inappropriate actions, including contact with the home plate umpire, following his ejection in a July 18 doubleheader opener against Tampa Bay.

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Minnesota minor league RHP Jesus Medina (DSL Twins), Arizona minor league SS Teofilo Mendez (DSL Diamondbacks) and free agent minor league RHP Wandy Moya 72 games each after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly.

MLB Players Association

MLBPA — Announced the resignation of senior adviser to the executive director Rick Shapiro.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Stacey Augmon and Rico Hines assistant coaches and Lindsey Harding assistant coach and player development coach.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Kurt Coleman.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed RB David Williams. Waived OL Nathan Jacobson.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT John Atkins, LB Austin Bryant, DT P.J. Johnson and OT Ryan Pope on the Active/NFI list and WR Chris Lacy on the PUP list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Malik Taylor.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed WR Saeed Blacknall off waivers from Oakland.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Charles Hudon to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Jacob Trouba.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA TECH — Named Mickie DeMoss chief of staff for women's basketball.

