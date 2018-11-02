BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — RHP Brandon Maurer declined outright assignment to Omaha (PCL) and elected free agency.
SEATTLE MARINERS — RHPs Erasmo Ramirez and Nick Vincent declined outright assignment and elected free agency.
TEXAS RANGERS — Declined 2019 options on RHP Doug Fister, C Robinson Chirinos and LHPs Matt Moore and Martin Perez.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Did not extend qualifying offers to OF Nick Markakis, C Kurt Suzuki, RHP Anibal Sanchez, RHP Brandon McCarthy, INF Ryan Flaherty and RHP Peter Moylan.
CHICAGO CUBS — Traded LHP Drew Smyly and a player to be named to Texas for a player to be named. Exercised their 2019 option on LHP Cole Hamels.
CINCINNATI REDS — Named Derek Johnson pitching coach.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Clayton Kershaw on a three-year contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — C Francisco Pena declined outright assignment to Memphis (PCL) and elected free agency.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Activated S Su'a Cravens from injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB De'Angelo Henderson and S Ibraheim Campbell. Activated RB Elijah McGuire from injured reserve and S Rontez Miles from the PUP list.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed OT T.J. Clemmings on injured reserve. Claimed OT David Sharpe off waivers from Houston.
COLLEGE
CLEMSON — Announced sophomore G Anthony Oliver II is leaving the men's basketball program.
