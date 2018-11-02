Try 1 month for 99¢
BASEBALL

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — RHP Brandon Maurer declined outright assignment to Omaha (PCL) and elected free agency.

SEATTLE MARINERS — RHPs Erasmo Ramirez and Nick Vincent declined outright assignment and elected free agency.

TEXAS RANGERS — Declined 2019 options on RHP Doug Fister, C Robinson Chirinos and LHPs Matt Moore and Martin Perez.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Did not extend qualifying offers to OF Nick Markakis, C Kurt Suzuki, RHP Anibal Sanchez, RHP Brandon McCarthy, INF Ryan Flaherty and RHP Peter Moylan.

CHICAGO CUBS — Traded LHP Drew Smyly and a player to be named to Texas for a player to be named. Exercised their 2019 option on LHP Cole Hamels.

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Derek Johnson pitching coach.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Clayton Kershaw on a three-year contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — C Francisco Pena declined outright assignment to Memphis (PCL) and elected free agency.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated S Su'a Cravens from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB De'Angelo Henderson and S Ibraheim Campbell. Activated RB Elijah McGuire from injured reserve and S Rontez Miles from the PUP list.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed OT T.J. Clemmings on injured reserve. Claimed OT David Sharpe off waivers from Houston.

COLLEGE

CLEMSON — Announced sophomore G Anthony Oliver II is leaving the men's basketball program.

