BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 3B Rafael Devers on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Mike Montgomery on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Tuesday.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Dexter McCoil to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Erik Walden. Terminated the contract of DE Marcus Smith.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Named Ralph Davis men's basketball video coordinator.

