BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 3B Rafael Devers on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Mike Montgomery on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Dexter McCoil to a one-year contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Erik Walden. Terminated the contract of DE Marcus Smith.
COLLEGE
NEW MEXICO — Named Ralph Davis men's basketball video coordinator.
