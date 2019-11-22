BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B Jose Abreu on a three-year contract.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Casey Jacobson coordinator of pitching development, Doug Wiley pitching coach Mesa (rookie), Travis Fitta hitting and baseball development coach Eugene (NW), Rachek Folden hitting lab tech coach Mesa (rookie), Steven Pollakow Dominican hitting analytics coordinator, Dan Puente hitting coach for South Bend (MW), Will Remillard hitting and baseball development for Tennessee (SL) and Will Skett hitting and baseball development for Myrtle Beach (Sally).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant and DE Porter Gustin from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted LB Ahmad Gooden to their active roster. Waived TE Orson Charles.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D John Gilmour on waivers.
COLLEGE
MISSISSIPPI — Removed the interim tag from athletic director Keith Carter.
